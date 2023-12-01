MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal reported that the New York Mets have signed RHP Kyle Crick to a minor league contract. This involves an invitation to be a part of the 2024 spring training. The Mets are hunting for reliable starters to add heat to their quickly diffusing bullpen. They have begun the proceedings by signing Crick.

Fans looked at the funny side of the announcement. They didn't hold back from voicing their sarcastic remarks at the prospective signing by the Mets organization.

"Stearns bullpen masterclass" - santo_nunnari

"The pitcher Mets fans have been waiting for" - brngnthepayne

"White Sox legend" - ChiSoxFanMike

"Groundbreaking" - rockymtnbrett

"I’m gonna get a Crick in my neck watching all the home runs he gives up fly out of Citi field" - Roger774501171

"Joey Wendle and Kyle Crick, uncle Steve is opening up the wallet this offseason" - FieldsSzn69

"I can already picture the frank the tank video when this guys blows the game" - Rjk571

"League shattering deal" - FriedmanRBW

"Mets stacking up on mid players" - bumer_154

"Let me go get my World Series tickets ASAP" - KevinMcCleerey

Kyle Crick, who turned 31 yesterday, got this as a belated birthday gift. In 2023, the righty had a largely unsuccessful season. He signed a minor league contract with the Rays but chose not to sign a contract after spring training. So, he ended the season without a contract.

After joining Águilas Cibaeñas in the Dominican Republic, he has struck out four batters in three innings pitched. The Mets appeared interested in him because he appeared good enough with that little winter ball appearance.

The New York Mets need to do a lot in this offseason

The Mets have a fearless President of Baseball Operations in the front office: David Stearns. Stearns doesn't hesitate to make difficult choices for the good of the team. Former front office staffer for the Brewers, Stearns traded for Hader to acquire Milwaukee's Esteury Ruiz. Ruiz later got traded for William Contreras in a trade with the Braves.

Contreras hit .289 with a .825 OPS. He was nominated to the All-Star team for the first time in his career, a Silver Slugger award and consideration for the NL MVP in 2023.

"The Mets are reportedly signing reliever Kyle Crick to a minor league deal with an invite to major league spring training. Crick holds a career 3.56 ERA across 194 MLB appearances in six seasons" - SNY_Mets

The Mets should be searching for a starter with significant impact. Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are still reasonable targets in the top tier of MLB free agency. However, it's also likely that the Mets would search for an innings-covering regular. Remember that trades can provide access to additional pitchers of various types in addition to those available through free agency.

