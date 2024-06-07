Mets star Pete Alonso picks one of his favorite soccer stars and it's not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo

This weekend, Pete Alonso and his Mets will take to the field in London, England to take on the Phillies. The two-game series will take place on Saturday and Sunday at London Stadium, and it will be the third MLB clash to take place in the British capital.

Part of the challenge of establishing the MLB London Series was, despite a ubiquity of soccer fields, a lack of baseball diamonds in the city. Having eventually settled on London Stadium - built for the 2012 Olympics - Alonso was asked on Friday about his favorite soccer stars, to which the first baseman had a somewhat unexpected answer.

"One of my favorite football players is Didier Drogba, Chelsea player, for a long time. Just an electric footballer. One of my favorite football players to watch," Alonso said.

Instead of naming a star like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, or Cristiano Ronaldo, Alonso chose to cite former Chelsea F.C. star Didier Drogba as one of his all-time favorite football players. Pete Alonso cited Drogba's trademark hustle, calling him "just an electric footballer."

Born in the Ivory Coast, Drogba remains the all-time top scorer for his homeland on the international stage. The striker spent eight seasons at Chelsea, where he scored more goals than any other foreign-born player and fourth all-time. In 2022, Drogba was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

In London, both Pete Alonso and the Mets will be eager to capture some of the energy that Drogba supplied to the city's sports scene for so long.

Heading into the series against the Philadelphia Phillies in London, the Mets are 27-35, tied for fourth in the NL East. Alonso himself is hitting .286 with 2 home runs and 4 RBIs in the week immediately preceding the MLB London Series.

Pete Alonso tries to maintain focus against backdrop of trade talk

On Tuesday night, Alonso hit his 14th home run of the season against the Washington Nationals to help set up his team for a sweep against their divisional foes. The blast was Alonso's 26th home run against the Nats in the past five years, more than any other player. In response, the 29-year-old remained humble, telling the AP:

"Feels great, but the thing about baseball is you got to come ready to go and ready to go tomorrow."

As trade rumors and free agency talk continue to swirl, Alonso will need to limit the distractions to ensure that he can remain a leading voice in his team's clubhouse.

