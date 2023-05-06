The Miami Marlins are struggling to start May. They started the month getting swept in a three-game series by the red-hot Atlanta Braves. In that series, they were outscored 26-9.

Then, on Friday, the team started a three-game road series against the Chicago Cubs. They dropped the first game 4-1 and lost their Saturday afternoon game 4-2. They have one game left in the series to avoid being swept in consecutive series to start the month of May.

This is the team's fifth-straight loss, dropping their record to 16-18. The bullpen is to blame for their loss on Saturday. Up one run heading into the eighth inning, A.J. Puk gave up three runs.

It's safe to say Miami is slumping. They can't keep dropping games at the rate they are if they want to stay in the hunt for a division title.

"Late-game collapse. April was a fluke," one fan tweeted.

"These are the Marlins I know," another fan tweeted.

BigBurn @christo98015817



They should pay players the league minimum and then pay bonuses for performance. Get paid what they deserve, according to their performance!

Miami Marlins fans are not happy with their team's recent performance. Some players are going through the motions; a red flag in May as the season is so young.

You know the Marlins are playing like trash when they can't beat the Cubs anymore.

If the Marlins lose the game on Sunday and get swept again, the fan base may come unglued. They had huge expectations for their team coming into the season.

Are fans overreacting, or are Miami Marlins doomed?

Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs

Last week, things looked a lot differently for the Miami Marlins. They swept the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series and sat with a 16-13 record. Now, they're sitting with a 16-18 record.

Other teams are playing far worse. Take, for example, the St. Louis Cardinals. They were the favorites to win the National League Central, but they're in the basement with a 10-24 record.

Baseball is a long season full of breakouts and slumps. It's important not to get too high or too low on any team while the season is young. The Marlins have time to return to how they started the season.

Players like Jean Segura will be important in their turnaround. He hasn't seen the ball that well at the plate this season, hitting just .190 this year. He's a career .283 hitter who has yet to finish a season with a batting average under .246.

The Marlins have the talent to get their feet under them and return to their winning ways.

