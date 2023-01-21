Jazz Chisholm Jr. will reportedly have a new home with the Miami Marlins next season. It's been reported that the young slugger will move from second base to center field for the 2023 season. This comes right after Miami traded Pablo Lopez and two prospects to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Luis Arraez.

It seems the Marlins want Arraez to man second base next season. Given how young and athletic Chisholm is, they expect the position switch to be rather seamless. This isn't the first time something like this has happened. Fernando Tatis Jr. came into the league as a shortstop and made a move to the outfield.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Jazz Chisholm will move from 2nd base to center field for the #Marlins , Kim Ng says. Jazz Chisholm will move from 2nd base to center field for the #Marlins, Kim Ng says.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has never played the outfield in his short MLB career. The only position he has made an appearance at other than second base is shortstop. He only has 46 games under his belt at shortstop, while he's had 164 games at second base.

Moving Chisholm to the outfield is a gamble. The outfield is a tough position to try to learn. It's much more than just catching fly balls. You have to know the batter's tendencies, have a good arm and have a good attention span.

"He's doing what now?" one fan tweeted.

"Request the trade Jazz," another fan tweeted.

Miami Marlins fans are trying to figure out who's going to play shortstop for them in 2023. With news of Chisholm heading to the outfield, expect a bigger role from prospect Jordan Groshans at shortstop. He made his debut late into the season last year, getting just 61 at-bats. Joey Wendle will likely start the year as the team's shortstop.

Fans don't have much faith in Chisholm moving to the outfield. They'd rather see him play the infield, where he's proven himself already.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. told the front office he'd move to the outfield if they didn't acquire an outfielder this offseason

Jazz Chisholm Jr. wanted the Marlins to acquire an outfielder this offseason. He told the front office that if they didn't, he'd move to the position and win a Gold Glove.

"Go out, play the position and win a Gold Glove," Chisholm said.

Craig Mish @CraigMish Jazz Chisholm, Jr. tells me he told the organization if they didn’t acquire a Centerfielder he would “Go out, play the position and win a Gold Glove.” Jazz Chisholm, Jr. tells me he told the organization if they didn’t acquire a Centerfielder he would “Go out, play the position and win a Gold Glove.”

He has a lot of confidence in himself, and why wouldn't he? Chisholm is an electrifying player to watch who's growing into the face of the franchise. When healthy, he's a force both at the plate and in the field.

