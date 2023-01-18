The Miami Marlins are reportedly interested in signing free-agent relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman. The hard-throwing lefty is coming off of a tough 2022 season where he had issues both on and off the field.

He posted a 4.46 ERA last season, losing the closer role to Clay Holmes. Chapman missed some time after getting a tattoo infection. The worst would come in the postseason when he missed a mandatory workout. That led to him being left off the postseason roster entirely.

While he has had his share of problems, Chapman is still a hard-throwing lefty who could be an upgrade to Miami's bullpen. The Marlins split the closing role between Anthony Bender and Dylan Floro last season.

Marlins fans aren't happy to hear their team is interested in Aroldis Chapman. They think he's more trouble than what he's worth.

"Please no I'm begging you, I THOUGHT I WAS FREE OF HIM," one fan tweeted.

"Gross," repsonded another fan.

Fans are pointing out how much Chapman has fallen off over the past couple of years. He hasn't seen an ERA below 3.3 over the last two seasons. 2022 was also a career-low in terms of fastball velocity for Chapman, with an average of 96.8 MPH.

Given his track record of off-the-field issues and how much he has regressed on the field, there's not much upside to bringing him in. The Marlins already have guys they feel comfortable with shutting down games.

Aroldis Chapman used to be one of baseball's most feared

New York Mets v New York Yankees - Game One

Aroldis Chapman is credited with throwing the hardest pitch ever recorded in MLB history. On September 24, 2010, as a rookie with the Cincinnati Reds, he threw a fastball that clocked in at 105.8 MPH. A 105 MPH fastball is nearly unhittable.

Thirteen years of throwing over 100 MPH can take its toll, and it has on Chapman. He's not the same guy that he used to be.

He can't hold runners on base, which is surprising considering he's a hard-throwing lefty. He's too slow to the plate with his leg kick. There's also an issue with his walk rate. In 2022, his BB9 was the second-highest of his career at 6.9.

While he used to be one of baseball's best, he's far from it now. Whoever signs Chapman for the 2023 season is taking a huge risk.

