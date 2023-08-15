Michael Brantley Injury Update: Astros $12,000,000 star slugger set to finally begin Rehab Assignment

It appears that Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley is finally nearing a return to the lineup, as the veteran is set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday night. As announced by the team, Brantley will be in uniform on Tuesday night with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

"We have placed OF Michael Brantley on a rehab assignment with Triple A Sugar Land. He will be in uniform for the Space Cowboys tonight." - @astros

If he can avoid any setbacks, it won't be long before Michael Brantley finds himself donning a Houston Astros jersey. Given the fact that the five-time All-Star has yet to appear in a game this season, there is a chance that the team keeps him in the minors close to the maximum allowable 20 games.

Brantley has not appeared in a game since June 26, 2022, after suffering a shoulder injury. Upon further examination, the shoulder injury turned out to be more severe than initially thought, resulting in Brantley undergoing surgery to repair a tear in his right labrum.

While it was clear that the veteran outfielder would not be ready for the beginning of the 2023 regular season, the team was optimistic that he would have been able to return to the team by now. However, earlier this summer while attempting to return, Brantley suffered inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder, forcing the team to shut him down indefinitely.

Michael Brantley will need to deliver upon his return for the Astros to win the division

As of Tuesday, August 15th, the Houston Astros find themselves 3.5 games behind their in-state rivals the Texas Rangers, which adds to the pressure on Brantley to perform near his former All-Star level. However, his pending return will likely cut into the playing time of Jake Meyers and more importantly Chas McCormick, who has been excellent this season.

Even though Michael Brantley is nearing his return to the Houston Astros lineup, given his long absence, it may take some time for the veteran to get up to speed. This is a sentiment shared among some fans who feel that his pending return could harm the rhythm of the current squad.

"Can we not pretend like Michel Brantley will be Michael Brantley when he returns. Like this could end up being disastrous for the Astros if his return is in October and he doesn't hit, cuz duh injury, and suddenly we lost Jake's defense cuz Dusty again wanted to play the veteran" - @TalkStros