Michael Lorenzen Free Agency: MLB insider believes Orioles 'active' in race for All-Star starter

He may not be Shohei Ohtani, but Michael Lorenzen possesses some two-way capabilities of his own. Now, it looks like the former All-Star may be closing in on a deal with a team who will be the fifth club of his career.

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Baltimore Orioles have been in contact with the 32-year old regarding a possible contract. Per Morosi's indications, the Orioles are pursuing an experienced starter, and Lorenzen certainly fits that mould.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Orioles remain active in the starting pitching market. Sources say Michael Lorenzen is among the free agents in whom they've expressed interest" - Jon Morosi

Standing at 6-foot-3, Lorenzen has oscillated between relief and starting roles throughout his career. After putting up an ERA over 5 as a starter for the Cincinnati Reds in his rookie season of 2015, Michael Lorenzen bounced back in a relief role the following season. 2016 saw the California native go 2-1 with a 2.88 ERA across 35 appearances out of the bullpen.

During his time with the Reds, Lorenzen also appeared as an outfielder, making a career-high 29 starts in the outfield in 2019. That year, Lorenzen hit .208/.283/.313 with 4 home runs and 10 RBIs. However, he has not played a game in a position either than a pitcher since that strong showing.

Expand Tweet

"Lorenzen o4.5K (+106) Michael Lorenzen picked up his 5th strikeout in the 6th inning to cash the Over" - Matt Williams

For the Baltimore Orioles, starting pitching remains one of their biggest hurdles. Despite being the only team in the AL to win 100 games last year, the team's starting arms posted a cumulative 4.14 ERA, placing them right around the league median.

Apart from Kyle Bradish and Dean Kremer, there are no big names. By adding a name like Lorenzen, who had 25 starts last year between the Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore could add an experienced arm.

Michael Lorenzen would to add experience of O's staff

Although Kyle Bradish and Dean Kremer are both strong arms, they are both very young. After the team saw veteran Kyle Gibson ink a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals this past offseason, the need for a voice of experience in the rotation is palpable.

In Michael Lorenzen, the Orioles can ensure that their pitching needs are covered while continuing to develop their league-best farm system. However, the deal is far from final, and Lorenzen's 2024 destination is still not known.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.