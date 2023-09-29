Washington Huskies quarterback and Heisman contender Michael Penix Jr. threw out the ceremonial opening pitch before the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners game on September 28, 2023, at T-Mobile Park. Tayler Saucedo, a left-handed reliever for the Seattle Mariners, caught Penix Jr.'s opening pitch.

"Heisman candidate in the house? 👀 Thanks to @themp9 for throwing tonight’s first pitch! #SeaUsRise x #PurpleReign"

Penix Jr.'s first pitch for the Mariners drew playful banter from MLB fans and he got roasted on social media.

One fan commented: "Cam Ward would actually throw a strike" while the other wrote: "I expect Cam Ward will get an invite too"

"Doesn’t look like Cam Ward" "Heisman Candidate lmaoo"

"Who is this" "HILARIOUS,,,,,,"

Fan reactions.

Michael Penix Jr. shared the top spot in the Heisman Futures

QB Penix Jr. shares the top spot in the Heisman Futures betting market with USC's Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman winner. The Huskies signal-caller has risen to odds of +380. Meanwhile, Quinn Ewers of Texas is the third-place favorite overall at +500.

Valero Alamo Bowl - Washington v Texas

With 1,636 throwing yards, a 74.6% pass completion rate, and 16 touchdowns, Michael Penix Jr. leads the nation and helped Washington (4-0) reach the seventh spot in the most recent AP poll.

On Thursday, the Rangers had the opportunity to clinch their first postseason appearance since 2016. Instead, they suffered the season's most gut-punch defeat. The Mariners rallied for a 3-2 walk-off victory in the ninth inning to maintain their AL wild-card hopes (SEA 3, TEX 2). If Texas had managed to hold on and win, it would have guaranteed them a postseason berth.

Despite the humiliating defeat on Thursday, the Rangers are still in first place in the AL West, and a victory this weekend will guarantee them a spot in the postseason.