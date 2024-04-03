"Might need to pack the season in" - Astros fans deflated as Josh Hader blows save in disappointing loss against Blue Jays

The 2024 MLB season is going from bad to worse for Houston Astros fans as Josh Hader's debacle led to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. After being swept by the New York Yankees in their opening series of the season, Houston fell to another defeat, taking their record to 1-5 for the season.

This left fans deflated over social media, with many already giving up on their season, especially after Josh Hader's disappointing outing on Tuesday.

"Might need to pack the season in," wrote one fan on Twitter. "I didn't think it could get much worse," added another.

Josh Hader was originally selected by the Baltimore Orioles and played the minor leagues with them, along with a short stint with the Astros. He then went on to make his major league debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017 and has since established himself as one of the best relievers in the game. After spending last year with the San Diego Padres, Hader signed a five-year, $95 million contract with the Astros this winter.

As the Astros make a horrible start to the season, Hader has not lived up to expectations. The Houston side was first swept by the Yankees in their opening four-game series, but looked to have bounced back with a 10-0 win over the Blue Jays on Monday.

However, Toronto's Davis Schneider blasted a two-run homer in the ninth innings to earn his team a 2-1 victory on Tuesday. Moreover, the home run that changed the outcome of the game came off Hader's closing inning, the kind of hit he was signed to avoid. This could be a major cause for concern as the coaching staff will try to get their players off their current funk.

Framber Valdez bounces back for Astros

While Houston Astros fans will remember Tuesday's loss to the Toronto Blue Jays as the game where superstar reliever Josh Hader let them down, starting pitcher Framber Valdez's performance has perhaps been overlooked.

The 30-year-old Dominican struggled in his first start of the season against the New York Yankees, but put in a good shift against the Blue Jays. He pitched 7.2 innings, giving up six hits and earning five strikeouts, providing the only silver lining on the night for the club and its fans.

