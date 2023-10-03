Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen was very firm and straight when asked how he felt about his team entering the postseason.

The Arizona Diamondbacks get ready to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Wild Card round on Tuesday. Hazen told MLB.com:

"I feel great! I feel great that we're playing in the playoffs".

Hazen is confident that when it comes to pushing the boundaries on the bases and applying pressure on the other team, the Diamondbacks must remain true to the team's spirit. He said that they are the most effective when they do so.

"It's part of the fabric of what we do. It's part of our DNA. It's why we're here.

"We have speed. We have smart base runners. We are capable of taking extra bases. We're capable of putting pressure on the opposition in ways that doesn't necessitate a three-run home run."

Hazen does not believe that the Diamondbacks' current slump would continue into the playoffs.

"That's over now. It's brand-new ......I don't necessarily think it's going to translate because of how we've swung the bats over the last week.

"Our offense is capable of exploding. We've done that through stretches this year. And with the speed and ability to do some other things I feel like some of that can translate in playoff baseball as well"

Diamondbacks' season up until the Wild Cards

The Arizona Diamondbacks ended the regular season with an 84-78 record after losing to the Houston Astros 8-1.

With 166 home runs and an average of 1.0 per game, the Diamondbacks are 10th in the National League. The D-backs beat the Brewers in four of their six games, sweeping the series at Chase Field from Apr. 10–12 and again at the American Family Field from Jun. 19–21.

On Sept. 9, the Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs to improve on their 74-88 record in 2022.