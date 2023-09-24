Mike Trout enters 60-day IL, Angels' $426,500,000 star's season now officially over

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin confirmed on Sunday that Mike Trout will no longer play in the 2023 season.

The Angels have moved the three-time AL MVP to the 60-day injured list. This rules out any chances of a return this season, which will end in a week.

Mike Trout had been struggling with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. He was injured against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 3.

Although he returned to the lineup on Aug. 22, he had to withdraw due to ongoing discomfort.

Trout had joined the Angels on their final away series of the year. He had even taken dry swings before Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. However, the optimistic signs proved to be misleading.

Angels place Mike Trout on 60-day IL, shift focus to next season

The Angels placed Mike Trout on the 60-day IL to create space on the 40-man roster. The team is out of playoff contention with a 70-85 record. The Angels seem to be shifting their focus to Trout's recovery and preparation for next season.

The franchise has called up right-handed pitcher Carson Fulmer. He will be pitching in the MLB for the first time since 2021.

In 2022, Fulmer maintained a 2.86 ERA for the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. Soon he signed a minor league deal with the Angels. In 2023, he played for Triple-A Salt Lake City with an ERA of 5.27.

Trout had inked a 12-year, $426,500,000 million contract extension with the Angels in 2019. He has played only 290 games since. His recent injury-plagued seasons have been challenging for the franchise.

A specific timeline for Trout's return remains uncertain.