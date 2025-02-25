Mike Trout reveals his most dependable Angels teammate

Three-time American League MVP Mike Trout has named Logan O'Hoppe as his most dependable teammate in the Los Angeles Angels clubhouse. O'Hoppe is the primary catcher for the Los Angeles Angels.

Initially drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018 out of high school, O'Hoppe arrived in Anaheim in 2022 in a trade involving outfielder Brandon Marsh. O'Hoppe went on to make his major league debut that year and established himself as the first-choice catcher for the Angels last season.

On Monday, Mike Trout gave an interview with Angels Radio KLAA host Roger Lodge at the team's spring training facility in Tempe, Arizona. In a light-hearted chat, Lodge asked Trout to name a current Angels teammate that he could rely on for assistance at 3 a.m. if his car runs out of gas on the freeway. [Start at 0:50]

"Who can I count on the most? Logan O'Hoppe," Trout answered.

O'Hoppe played 136 games last year, producing 20 home runs and 56 RBIs with his bat. The 24-year-old backstop was thoroughly reliable with the glove as well and finished the season with 2.7 bWAR.

I'm locking into right field: Mike Trout on his new role for the Angels

Mike Trout is making his return to the Angels after two knee surgeries in 2024 (Image Source: IMAGN)

Mike Trout had enjoyed a thundering start to the 2024 campaign after hitting 10 home runs within the opening month, but it was soon cut short by injury. The Los Angeles outfielder then underwent two knee surgeries due to a meniscus issue, which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Therefore, Trout comes into the 2025 season with question marks surrounding his health and ability to stay on the field. The Angels have announced that they are shifting him from center field to a new role in right field, while he is also going to be a DH on a more regular basis.

In the interview with Lodge, Trout reckons he will play under 25 games at center field and as a DH, provided he stays healthy for the season.

"I haven't even gotten that far to do it. Depending on how my body feels," Trout said about DH-ing.

"I'm going to go under. I'm locking into right field right now. I'm sure there are going to be some times [where] maybe I'll have to fill in at center field, and I'm cool with that," he added about him playing over/under 25 games at CF.

Trout played just 29 games last year. He has played less than 100 games in three of the past four full seasons.

