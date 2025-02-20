Mike Trout, Yusei Kikuchi, Logan O'Hoppe and more opine their most photogenic Angels teammate; consensus name emerges

The Los Angeles Angels have started their spring training camp for the 2025 season after enduring a historically poor campaign last year. They finished in last place in the American League West with a 63-99 record, the most losses in a season in franchise history.

Ad

The players gathered for their annual photo day at their spring training facility at Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. In a fun exercise during the photo session, they were asked to name an Angels teammate whom they considered to be the most photogenic among them.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several prominent members of the current roster offered their opinions in a video clip posted by the Los Angeles Angels on their Instagram story. These included their franchise superstar Mike Trout, new starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and catcher Logan O'Hoppe.

"Luis Rengifo," answered Mike Trout.

Meanwhile, Yusei Kikuchi picked the three-time MVP as his choice.

"Yeah, Mike Trout," he replied.

Meanwhile, Logan O'Hoppe selected his roommate as his pick.

Ad

"I'm living with him. Ben Joyce," he said.

However, O'Hoppe himself was a very popular choice among his teammates, including Joyce.

"Logan O'Hoppe, because I fell like he's always got his stuff in order," he responded.

"I'd probably say [Jose] Soriano is the most photogenic but the one who puts the most time into it is O'Hoppe," said first baseman Nolan Schanuel.

Ad

"Got to be Logan O'Hoppe," was the response from veteran starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks.

"Lets go with O'Hoppe because he put the most effort into it today," said centerfielder Mickey Moniak.

O'Hoppe seemingly put in a lot of work into his game as well having posted 20 home runs and 2.7 bWAR last season.

Outfielder Jo Adell wins most photogenic title among Angels teammates

Outfielder Jo Adell was voted the most photogenic player among his teammates (Image Sorce: IMAGN)

Although Logan O'Hoppe was a popular choice, he didn't earn enough votes to be considered the most photogenic teammate in the Los Angeles Angels roster. That title went to right fielder Jo Adell.

Ad

"Jo Adell, and, me too," admitted starting pitcher Jose Soriano.

"Got to be Jo. He's always taking those nice pictures," answered fellow starter Jack Kochanowicz.

"I'll have to go with Jo. He loves taking photos. Always in the camera," said infielder Kyren Paris.

Funnily enough, the man picked himself as well and seemed quite adamant about the choice.

Ad

"That's definitely me. That's not going to be up for debate," Adell insisted.

Adell was a first-round pick for the Angels in the 2017 MLB Draft. He enjoyed his best campaign last year, hitting 20 home runs for the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback