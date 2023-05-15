Well-traveled Darin Ruf is on to his fourth major-league team as the Milwaukee Brewers signed the veteran slugger to a one-year contract Monday.

Ruf's reunion tour with the San Francisco Giants did not go so well as the team cut loose the nine-year MLB player after just nine games on Saturday.

Milwaukee will pay $541,935, a prorated share of the $720,000 major league minimum, and the Giants are responsible for the rest of Ruf's $3 million salary, plus a $250,000 buyout of his contract's 2024 team option.

Milwaukee Brewers @Brewers 1B/OF Darin Ruf has been signed to a 1-year contract. 1B/OF Darin Ruf has been signed to a 1-year contract. https://t.co/Oi6m3A9Q2H

Darin Ruf re-signed with the Giants in April after being cut by the New York Mets prior to the season. While he is just a .240 career hitter, Ruf batted .276 with five home runs in 40 games for San Francisco in 2020 as well as .271 with 16 homers in 2021.

However, things took a turn for the worse after he was traded to the Mets for New York's pennant drive last summer. In 29 games with the Mets last season, he hit just .159 with zero home runs. This spring training, he was batting a scant .167 with one RBI and nine strikeouts in 11 games before he was cut by the team.

Giants fans celebrated his return, but it was a brief reunion as San Francisco designated him for assignment over the weekend. Ruf refused the assignment and became a free agent before signing with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Milwaukee Brewers came into need for Darin Ruf's skillset after designated hitter Luke Voit went on the 10-day injured list with a strained neck.

Ruf was hitting .261 with no homers and three RBI in his nine games this season. Voit was batting .221 with no homers and four RBI.

Milwaukee Brewers fans were unimpressed by the pickup of Darin Ruf. Many would prefer to see infielder Keston Hiura called up from Triple-A Nashville.

Hiura, a former Brewers starter who was demoted to the minors after struggling mightily since his tremendous 2019 season, is hitting .331 with 12 homers and 33 RBI in 32 games with Nashville in 2023. However, Hiura is currently on the injured list with an unspecified malady.

Ruf didn't play that badly with the Giants, but a 10-day trip on the injured list due to right wrist inflammation seemed to put him on the outside looking in with San Francisco.

Does Darin Ruf help the Milwaukee Brewers?

Darin Ruf #18 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by teammates after scoring

Ruf brings a similar array of middling hitting skills to the Brewers as Voit did. However, he is well-known as a solid clubhouse player, and he may prove to be just as valuable for his people skills as his hitting abilities.

