The Milwaukee Brewers have started their offseason with a pair of moves to bolster their pitching staff. The team announced on Monday that they have come to terms with veteran pitchers Wade Miley and Joe Ross. The Brewers have found themselves in trade rumors revolving around their ace Corbin Burnes, which means the pair could be important parts of the pitching staff this upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

Although the pair have had successful seasons throughout their careers, both Miley and Ross leave much to be desired for the Milwaukee Brewers to contend this season. This is a sentiment shared by many fans, who are less than optimistic about the signings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As soon as the announcement was made that Joe Ross and Wade Miley had signed contracts, many fans were dumbfounded by the moves. Fans are nervous about the signings considering that the team opted not to extend Brandon Woodruff to an extension, suggesting that it could be a rough season ahead.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some believe that the signing of Ross is a clear indication that Milwaukee will be looking to tank during the 2024 season. The 30-year-old has been solid at times in his career, but he has not pitched in the MLB since 2021, something that fans have used as a reason to panic.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Unlike Ross, Wade Miley has a longer track record of success in the MLB. Although he does not have the elite upside of pitchers such as Corbin Burnes or Brandon Woodruff, Miley has been a decent starter throughout his career, earning himself an All-Star selection in 2012.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

All eyes will be on the Milwaukee Brewers as the team has been linked to several trades

Corbin Burnes is the biggest name on Milwaukee's roster who many believe will be available on the trade market. While Burnes remains one of the top pitchers in baseball, the team is reluctant to give him a lucrative long-term extension.

Expand Tweet

However, Burnes may not be the only player who could be available in a trade, as many believe that the team could be looking to move some of their other veterans. Names like National League Reliever of the Year Devin Williams and Willy Adames have been mentioned as possible trade candidates as well.

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.