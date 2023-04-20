Minnesota Twins slugger Joey Gallo returned from the injured list on Wednesday and immediately got back to his homer-hitting ways in the win over the Boston Red Sox.

Gallo smashed a three-run home run 417-feet over the Fenway Park bullpens in right field as part of a four-run third inning as the Twins smacked the Red Sox 10-4 on Wednesday.

The homer was one of two given up by Boston starter Corey Kluber, who surrendered seven earned runs over five innings to see his ERA expand to 8.50.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Joey Gallo hits a LASER and the Twins are up BIG Joey Gallo hits a LASER and the Twins are up BIG https://t.co/6AbAGrIu89

Joey Gallo burst out the gates in his first season with the Twins, hitting .278 with three home runs and seven RBI in his first seven games before going on the ten-day Injured List with a right intercostal strain.

The 29-year-old was activated earlier Wednesday and showed no signs of rust despite having not played since April 8. He went 2-for-5 in the win to raise his average to .304. Gallo entered the game a career .200 hitter over eight-plus major league seasons.

The Twins offense dipped a bit in Joey Gallo's absence, but the team's pitching staff carried them through as Minnesota went 5-5 while the slugger was away. The Twins still own a 1-1/2 game lead in the American League Central with an 11-7 record.

New York Yankees fans couldn't help but chime in after seeing a pinstripes alumnus taking it to the Red Sox. Joey Gallo played 140 games with the Yankees over the 2021 and 2022 seasons but hit just .159 with 25 home runs.

It's the lowest batting average that Gallo has had for any of the four MLB teams he has played for. Many New Yorkers blame the team's policy on facial hair robbing the slugger of his beard-driven power. But given the Yankees flagging offense, many fans of the team wouldn't mind having him back now.

Minnesota fans are understandably ecstatic, with one saying:

"Just give him the mvp already"

Another chimed in:

"Joey Gaillo, you were so missed"

Here are some of the other reactions:

parker hageman @HagemanParker joey gallo is now slugging .870



80% of balls he has put in play have been hit 95+ mph



he’s chased after just 17% pitches out of the zone (lowest of career)



and swung through just 28% (also lowest of career)



joey gallo is now slugging .87080% of balls he has put in play have been hit 95+ mph he’s chased after just 17% pitches out of the zone (lowest of career)and swung through just 28% (also lowest of career)https://t.co/r2F9TabeSZ

Brandon Warne Hate Club @PrimeVarland Joey Gallo is hitting .304. Joey Gallo is hitting .304. Joey Gallo is hitting .304. Joey Gallo is hitting .304. Joey Gallo is hitting .304. Joey Gallo is hitting .304. Joey Gallo is hitting .304. Joey Gallo is hitting .304. Joey Gallo is hitting .304. Joey Gallo is hitting .304. Joey Gallo is hitting .304. Joey Gallo is hitting .304. Joey Gallo is hitting .304. Joey Gallo is hitting .304. Joey Gallo is hitting .304. Joey Gallo is hitting .304. Joey Gallo is hitting .304. Joey Gallo is hitting .304.

𝑾𝑯𝑶𝒊𝒔𝑱𝑨𝒀r @_whoisJAYr 🏼 twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Joey Gallo hits a LASER and the Twins are up BIG Joey Gallo hits a LASER and the Twins are up BIG https://t.co/6AbAGrIu89 Good for you Joey!!! Good for you Joey!!! 👏🏼 twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

J @Jerrybaseball27 @TalkinBaseball_ I thought bro was hurt bad he must’ve actually been too scared to play in Yankee Stadium lol @TalkinBaseball_ I thought bro was hurt bad he must’ve actually been too scared to play in Yankee Stadium lol

Joe Randazzo @Yankeelibrarian @Jared_Carrabis Corey Kluber and Joey Gallo working together to beat the Red Sox. @Jared_Carrabis Corey Kluber and Joey Gallo working together to beat the Red Sox.

jackerie_(MariberSzn)🇺🇸 @jack_zabel



Inexpensive FAs the Mariners passed on in favor of Tommy La Stella:, exhibit A: Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Joey Gallo hits a LASER and the Twins are up BIG Joey Gallo hits a LASER and the Twins are up BIG https://t.co/6AbAGrIu89 (Thread, will update as season progresses)Inexpensive FAs the Mariners passed on in favor of Tommy La Stella:, exhibit A: twitter.com/talkinbaseball… (Thread, will update as season progresses) Inexpensive FAs the Mariners passed on in favor of Tommy La Stella:, exhibit A: twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Joey Gallo is known as a high-power, low-average slugger

Joey Gallo #13 of the Minnesota Twins poses for a portrait

Gallo has never paid much attention to his batting average, and it's likely he will not be hitting .304 for long. In his heaviest-hitting seasons to date — 41 homers in 2017 and 40 in 2018 — he had averages of .209 and .206, respectively.

Gallo signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Twins during the offseason. Consideirng his blistering start to 2023, fans of other teams with lagging offenses are wondering why their organization didn't see fit to sign a player who looks to be a bargain.

