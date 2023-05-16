New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge blasted his second home run of the night against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning to give the Yankees a 7-0 lead in the night.

The game ended with the score 7-4 in favor of the Yankees with Judge recording his 30th multiple-homer game of his career. However, the incident was marred by some suspicious behaviour in the buld-up to the home run which has caught the attention of many in the baseball world.

One MLB analyst defended Judge's achievement while also conceding that the shadow of cheating has always following the MLB through the years.

There have been many incidents of cheating and use of PEDs in the MLB during the last few decades. So much so that even a minute detail can be cause for suspicion for fans and analysts alike.

That is exactly what happened when Aaron Judge hit his second homer of the night against the Blue Jays. The broadcasters in the Jays stadium both pointed to the fact that Judge glanced towards his team's dugout before the hit and insinuated that it could be an instance of cheating.

While Aaron Judge calrified after the game that he was distarcted by the commotion coming from the dugout rather than trying to cheat, not many were ready to believe him.

MLB analyst Jared Carrabis came out in Judge's defence and outlined how difficult it is to cheat in today's game and that the Yankees slugger has everything in his locker to pull off such a feat.

MLB analyst Jared Carrabis Tweeted after the game:

"It’s baseball, so I get why people automatically jump to cheating. Cheating and baseball are synonymous with each other. But A) Judge is historically good and doesn’t need to cheat, and B) After what happened to Houston, no team is dumb enough to try something so egregious imo."

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees seem to be finding their stride after a slow start to the season

Ever since his return to action from a short stint in the injury list, Aaron Judge has led the New York Yankees to a series of impressive performances in the last few weeks.

While the Yankees faced severe criticism from fans during the first few weeks of the MLB season, they are starting to record wins quite consistently now.

However, they still have a long way to go with a 24-19 record in a highly competitive AL East table.

