MLB analyst predicts potential trades for Blue Jays stars if they fail to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

As eager Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is to kick off the 2025 season, he has yet to reach a contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays. If a deal isn't finalized before the regular season, the team could explore trading him by the deadline instead. MLB analyst Steve Phillips appeared on MLB Network Radio early Monday, predicting potential trade scenarios if the Blue Jays fail to re-sign the first baseman.

The clock is ticking on a potential Guerrero Jr. extension. He agreed to a $28.5 million contract for 2025, but the four-time All-Star has reportedly made it clear he won't negotiate a new deal beyond the start of spring training. The deadline for upper management to present an offer is Tuesday (Feb. 18) — the day the Blue Jays begin their first full-squad workout.

Phillips painted several scenarios of how teams, including Toronto, could ultimately sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - be it before, during, or after the regular season - but also made mention of just how critical this situation is for the franchise as a whole:

"This is a fork in the road moment for the Blue Jays."

Let's say you don't get him signed. You get to the trade deadline, and sit four-games out of a wild card with two teams in front of you. Do you go for it or do you trade him?" Phillips asked. (0:21 onwards)

"If you don't get him signed, then you have to consider the possibility of trading him at the deadline." he added. (0:45 onwards) "Then you have to consider the possibility of also trading Bichette and Bassett at the deadline. Then which way are you going to go with your organization?"

The Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette era is at a crossroads

Since 2021, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette have been the undeniable faces of the franchise. However, with both set to become unrestricted free agents in 2026, their era in Toronto could be over before it truly began. Phillips further fueled concerns for Blue Jays fans with this grim outlook:

"If you don't sign him and he walks and you don't trade him, let's say you're close enough to the wild card and say we'll just keep them ... you're going to get a draft pick for them?" (1:06 onwards)

"This was supposed to be the Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. era!"

"The end of the era could possibly end with one draft pick in compensation after offering a qualifying offer for next year. This is such a pivot place for them moving forward."

"They did lock up some players for beyond this year, but you wonder if they don't get Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed, and if they don't make the playoffs, how deep do they go to trade people away?"

DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists the Blue Jays at 15/1 to win the AL East and 60/1 to win the World Series — even with Vlad and Bichette on the roster. The team's hesitation to re-sign both players could indicate a front office preparing to cut its losses and start fresh.

