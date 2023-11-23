After missing the 2023 season due to injury, former Phillies star Rhys Hoskins is a free agent and is looking for potential suitors for his services. While there is no official news coming from the 30-year-old's camp, MLB pundits are predicting that Hoskins will be a great DH option in the upcoming seasons.

To avoid arbitration, Hoskins signed a $12 million-a-year contract with the Phillies in 2023. However, owing to ACL surgery in his left knee, he missed the entire season and now enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

MLB expert David Lennon expressed on the "Mets Hot Stove" show, shared by SNY on X, that Rhys Hoskins is a "no-brainer pay" for him. During the show, host Gary Apple presented the idea of a 2-year deal with the Mets worth $36 million.

"This is a guy, I’m going to tell you right of the gate. This is a serious pay for me… I’ll pay him," Apple said regarding the trade option.

Since Daniel Vogelbach left the Mets to become a free agent for the 2024 season, the team is now in dire need of a proper designated hitter.

Rhys Hoskins could be the answer the Mets are looking for on their roster.

“I think it’s a no-brainer pay," Lennon said. "I’m with you, Gary. How could you not? … He’s only 30 years old and he’s just coming off knee surgery. This guy’s gonna come back to former … Serious OPS guy. I mean, this is a guy that could solve your DH problem for years to come."

Despite having a batting average of .211/.253/.367 and nine home runs in the regular season, Mark Vientos is not an ideal candidate for the Mets because his performance is erratic and lacks experience. The 23-year-old was summoned from the minor leagues twice in 2023.

If the New York Mets fail to land Shohei Ohtani this offseason, experts believe that Rhys Hoskins will be the ideal DH replacement for them.

Rhys Hoskins’ exceptional 2022 season with the Philadelphia Phillies

Rhys Hoskins has spent six years in the MLB. He had an incredible season the last time he played with the Phillies in 2022. Hoskins slashed .246/.332/.462 in 156 games in the regular season. He hit 30 home runs and got 79 RBIs with a .794 OPS.

His only postseason appearance also came in that same year when the Philadelphia Phillies became runner-up in the World Series. In 17 games, Hoskins got 12 RBIs and 6 homers with a batting average of .159/.205/.435 and a .394 OPS.

