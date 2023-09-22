MLB analyst takes hilarious jibe after Stephen A. Smith's tame first pitch for Yankees - "I've never bounced one. Keep trying"

MLB analyst Buster Olney couldn't resist taking a playful jab at Stephen A. Smith after the controversial sports commentator's rather underwhelming first pitch at Yankee Stadium. Smith, known for his fiery takes on ESPN's 'First Take,' found himself in an unexpected spotlight during the ceremonial pitch.

Expand Tweet

The video of Smith's pitch, which couldn't make it to the catcher without taking a hop, quickly went viral, and fans at the stadium didn't hold back their disappointment, booing the media personality. Smith, however, tried to save face with some humor, referring to his pitch as a "changeup" on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Why was Stephen A. Smith sorrounded by controversy prior to the first pitch?

This mishap came shortly after Stephen A. Smith ignited a heated discussion about Shohei Ohtani's potential $500 million contract in the MLB. His passionate stance against such a deal drew criticism from baseball fans, many of whom pointed out the value Ohtani brings to the Los Angeles Angels. This further fueled the backlash against Smith's baseball commentary.

Despite the boos and playful banter on social media, Stephen A. Smith's first pitch at Yankee Stadium provided some comedic relief amid the intense world of sports analysis. His self-deprecating response and willingness to take it in stride demonstrated a sense of humor that endeared him to some, even as he acknowledged the stark difference between his practice throws and the daunting distance to the mound. In the end, it was a lighthearted moment in the world of sports that added a touch of humor to an otherwise serious arena.