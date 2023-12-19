Tyler Glasnow has officially become a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. As part of the trade, Manuel Margot has also joined the team, while Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca have been sent to the Tampa Bay Rays. In addition to this, the Dodgers have extended Glasnow's contract for five years at a cost of $136.5 million to bolster their bullpen.

The LA Dodgers are one of the top participants in the offseason market, having signed Shohei Ohtani for a record-breaking $700 million for a 10-year deal. Reports suggest that the team is also targeting Yoshinobu Yamamoto, another hot agent of the offseason.

Dan Plesac, a retired baseball player and MLB Analyst, shared his thoughts on Glasnow's deal on the "MLB Tonight" show:

“I think there’s more risk in this signing than the Ohtani signing. Love the pitcher. When he is healthy, he’s a difference-maker,” Plesac said.

“He is one of the best ten starting pitchers when you look at sheer stuff in the game of baseball, when he's healthy. But it’s hard to look at the amounts of innings pitched, since 2019.”

Plesac believes that the contract is a greater risk than Ohtani's, as it is a significant amount for a pitcher who has never pitched more than 120 innings. Glasnow has only pitched a total of 331.5 innings since 2019, which raises concerns about his ability to be a regular part of the Dodgers' rotation.

The team has been in dire need of starting pitchers since Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias entered free agency, and Tyler Glasnow has shown that he deserves a spot in the lineup with his dominant performance this season. However, questions remain about his endurance to pitch long innings and his tendency to get injured.

Tyler Glasnow’s time at the Tampa Bay

Tyler Glasnow was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011 and made his major league debut against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016. He then joined the Tampa Bay Rays and spent six seasons with them.

During his time with the Rays, Glasnow never pitched more than 100 innings in a season except in 2023 when he pitched 120 innings. He maintained a 3.20 ERA in 71 games, with a 27-16 record, pitching a total of 388.1 innings.

Tyler Glasnow also appeared in 10 postseason games with Tampa Bay and had a 5.72 ERA in 45.2 innings. Although he has yet to receive any major honors, with the Dodgers' strong roster for the upcoming season, Glasnow might have a chance to achieve that.

