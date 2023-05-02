The current state of the New York Yankees has left their fans feeling justified in their frustration towards the team. During a recent radio show, broadcaster Brandon Tierney unleashed his anger at the Yankees' management, singling out Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone, and Hal Steinbrenner.

Despite starting the season well, the Bronx Bombers have lost their way in the last few games, winning only three of their last ten games and finding themselves at the bottom of the American League East division. Injuries have plagued the team, with even captain Aaron Judge being sidelined due to an injury sustained in a game against the Minnesota Twins.

Tierney expressed his frustration at the owners' inability to take action against GM Brian Cashman. He suggested that had George Steinbrenner been in his son's place, things might have been a lot different for a team with a $300 million annual paycheck.

"The Yankees run difference right now is plus two. Plus Two! With a payroll of three hundred million dollars. Now I can't for my own health and for my own sanity, I can't scream about this everyday for the rest of the year, but it needs to be said, the fact that Brian Cashman got a full year extension is a joke! It is an absolute joke.

"It is a reminder that Hal can't shine his dad shoes. And George Steinbrenner did a lot wrong but I can tell you this if George was owner of the Yankees, he would be firing Cashman, his son would be fired and Aaron Boone would be fired." Tierney said on the WFAN Sports Radio Show.

Brandon Tierney blasts the Yankees management to persist with the likes of Aaron Hicks

Injuries plague every team, but the point of concern for the Yanks fans is the lack of backup for the team to replace their stars in the roster. They have had to persist with players like Aaron Hicks, who have been incapable of even getting onto a single base this season. Tierney also spoke about his place in the side on the Radio Show.

"Me personally am tired of speaking about Aaron freakin Hicks, who is still on this team for some maddening reason. You are not the New York Yankees when you trot that bum out on the field every day. He plays, he stays, there is no recourse.... It is an embarassment what the Yankees are."

In their most recent game on Monday, the Yankees lost to the Cleveland Guardians after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth inning. The loss added to their woes, leaving the team and its fans feeling frustrated and disappointed.

