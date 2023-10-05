MLB Division Series schedule 2023: Dates, How to Watch, TV Channel & Live Stream

The MLB Wild Card Round ended in a sweep for every single series, thus the Division Series is already upon us. There is time for teams to travel, but the league isn't wasting much time before jumping into the second round. Division winners and Wild Card teams alike are set to commence their series soon. Here's what you need to know.

MLB Division Series Schedule

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Below is the full schedule for all games in the Division Series on Saturday, October 7:

ALDS Game 1: No. 1 Orioles vs. No. 5 Rangers, 1:03 p.m. ET (FS1)

ALDS Game 1: No. 2 Astros vs. No. 3 Twins, 4:45 p.m. ET (FS1)

NLDS Game 1: No. 1 Braves vs. No. 4 Phillies, 6:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: No. 2 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks, 9:20 p.m. ET (TBS)

See here for the games for Sunday, October 8:

ALDS Game 2: Orioles vs. Rangers, 4:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

ALDS Game 2: Astros vs. Twins, 8:03 p.m. ET (FS1)

On Monday, October 9:

NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies, 6:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

This is the schedule for Tuesday, October 10:

ALDS Game 3: Twins vs. Astros, 4:07 p.m. ET (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 3: Rangers vs. Orioles, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

On Wednesday, October 11:

NLDS Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves, TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, TBD (TBS)

ALDS Game 4*: Rangers vs. Orioles, TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 4*: Twins vs. Astros, TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, October 12:

NLDS Game 4*: Phillies vs. Braves, TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, TBD (TBS)

Friday, October 13:

ALDS Game 5*: Orioles vs. Rangers, TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 5*: Astros vs. Twins, TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, October 14:

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. Phillies (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks (TBS)

The asterisk denotes games that will be played only if necessary.

When do the 2023 MLB Division Series start?

The 2023 MLB Division Series start on October 7, this Saturday. Game 1 of four series is on that day, with the rest coming the days leading from there. There will be travel days sprinkled in for teams.

How to watch the MLB Division Series?

The Texas Rangers series with the Baltimore Orioles will be played on Fox Sports 1. Each game is slated to be on that network.

The Rangers will be on FS1

The Houston Astros welcome the Minnesota Twins out of the Wild Card round. That series will be televised on Fox Sports 1 as well.

The Philadelphia Phillies are set for a rematch with the Atlanta Braves. That will be seen on TBS.

Finally, the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks will be seen on TBS also. You can live stream all the events on live television surrogates. FuboTV, which has a free week-long trial, is a good one that carries the channels mentioned and can be a worthwhile investment.