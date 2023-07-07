MLB Draft 2023: Top 3 needs for Texas Rangers and players that align with the team's strategy

With a record of 51-37, the Texas Rangers have taken their divisional counterparts by surprise by leading the AL West for most of the season. Although the team looks poised for a momentous playoff run, there are always areas for improvement.

While the team's offense is self-sustaining, some questions in the areas of pitching and fielding persist. The Rangers will hope to bolster their future pitching arsenal at this year's MLB Draft, scheduled for July 11 to 13.

This year, the Texas Rangers will have the fourth overall pick. This means they have the opportunity to select a young talent who could mean a lot to the franchise in years to come.

Let's take a look at some potential draft picks that the Rangers could pursue to future-proof themselves in an ever-competitive league.

Top 3 needs and selections for Texas Rangers

3. Speed

While the Rangers have demonstrated decent speed this season, two 32-year-olds, Marcus Semien and Travis Jankowski, account for 19 of Texas' 47 steals this season. While the contributions of Semien and Jankowski have been palpable, the duo will not be around together forever.

"Some open-side swings from Max Clark (OF, Franklin, Ind.) at the @prepbaseball #Super60 Vanderbilt recruit" - Burke Granger

Although he's still in high school, Max Clark of Franklin HIgh School in Indiana could be a good choice for the Rangers. While it is always somewhat of a risk to select a star right out of high school, Clark, who hit .646/.808/1.215 in his senior season, has been compared to former Boston Red Sox legend Johnny Damon, and features an electric speed that scouts believe could be game-changing.

2. Relief Pitching

For all the Texas Rangers' success this season, the bullpen has been abhorrent. Rangers relievers have the 25th best ERA out of 30 teams, and one of the fewest numbers of saves.







"Hurston Waldrep. 8 shutout innings 3 hits 13 Ks 117 pitches" - 11point7 the college baseball podcast

While acquiring a game-ready reliever out of the draft is rare, Hurston Waldrep, a 6-foot-1 pitcher for the University of Florida, could be a fit. At 6'1, Waldrep put together a 10-3 record this season, striking out 156 over 101 innings. Featuring a nasty splitter that has drawn comparisons to Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman, Waldrep could be ready for a big-time relief role with the Texas Rangers in the near future.

1 Starting pitching

With an ERA of 3.60 among starters, the Rangers' rotation has been one of the best in the league. However, with an average age of 31, the Rangers' will need to ensure that starting pitching remains a priority.











"Faced a 17yr old Noble Meyer throwing 94-96mph indoors with an electric Slider. He recently got up to 98mph in PG. @NobleMeyer is the real deal" - KingofJUCO

LSU ace Paul Skenes will likely be selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall pick. However, there remain some strong arms in the draft for the Rangers to consider for a potential future starting role. Noble Meyer is a high schooler from Oregon who can throw gas. Just 21, Meyer's fastball can get into the nineties, and his slider is considered second only to Skenes' in terms of breaking quality in the draft. The Texas Rangers would do well to pick up a hurler like Meyer.

