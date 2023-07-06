Baseball
MLB Draft 2023: Top 5 infielders ft. Matt Shaw, Jacob Wilson & more

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Jul 06, 2023 18:32 GMT
Jacob Wilson; Arjun Nimmala (MLB Draft 2023 Prospects)
The highly anticipated MLB Draft 2023 is set to kick off on July 9 in Seattle, marking the beginning of a three-day event that will shape the futures of talented young baseball players.

As the draft approaches, MLB fans have been focusing their interest on the most promising infield prospects, along with other positions. On that note, presented below are the names of five promising high school infielders who are strongly poised to be selected in the upcoming MLB Draft 2023 on July 9:

#5 Tommy Troy, SS, Stanford

Tommy Troy, SS, Stanford
AGE: 21

BATS: R

DOB: 01/17/2002

THROWS: R

HT: 5' 10"

WT: 197

Scouting Grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 50 | Run: 55 | Arm: 50 | Field: 50 | Overall: 55

#4 Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland

Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland
AGE: 21

BATS: R

DOB: 11/06/2001

THROWS: R

HT: 5' 11"

WT: 185

Scouting Grades: Hit: 55 | Power: 55 | Run: 60 | Arm: 45 | Field: 50 | Overall: 55

#3 Colin Houck, SS, Parkview (GA)

Colin Houck-MLB Draft 2023 Prospect
AGE: 18

BATS: R

DOB: 09/30/2004

THROWS: R

HT: 6' 2"

WT: 190

COMMITTED: Mississippi State

Scouting Grades: Hit: 55 | Power: 55 | Run: 50 | Arm: 60 | Field: 50 | Overall: 55

#2 Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest (FL)

Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest (FL)
AGE: 17

BATS: R

DOB: 10/16/2005

THROWS: R

HT: 6' 1"

WT: 170

COMMITTED: Florida State

Scouting Grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 55 | Run: 50 | Arm: 55 | Field: 50 | Overall: 55

#1 Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon

Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon
AGE: 21

BATS: R

DOB: 03/30/2002

THROWS: R

HT: 6' 3"

WT: 190

Scouting Grades: Hit: 65 | Power: 50 | Run: 50 | Arm: 55 | Field: 50 | Overall: 55

