MLB Draft 2023: Top 5 infielders ft. Matt Shaw, Jacob Wilson & more

The highly anticipated MLB Draft 2023 is set to kick off on July 9 in Seattle, marking the beginning of a three-day event that will shape the futures of talented young baseball players.
As the draft approaches, MLB fans have been focusing their interest on the most promising infield prospects, along with other positions. On that note, presented below are the names of five promising high school infielders who are strongly poised to be selected in the upcoming MLB Draft 2023 on July 9:
#5 Tommy Troy, SS, Stanford
AGE: 21
BATS: R
DOB: 01/17/2002
THROWS: R
HT: 5' 10"
WT: 197
Scouting Grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 50 | Run: 55 | Arm: 50 | Field: 50 | Overall: 55
#4 Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland
AGE: 21
BATS: R
DOB: 11/06/2001
THROWS: R
HT: 5' 11"
WT: 185
Scouting Grades: Hit: 55 | Power: 55 | Run: 60 | Arm: 45 | Field: 50 | Overall: 55
#3 Colin Houck, SS, Parkview (GA)
AGE: 18
BATS: R
DOB: 09/30/2004
THROWS: R
HT: 6' 2"
WT: 190
COMMITTED: Mississippi State
Scouting Grades: Hit: 55 | Power: 55 | Run: 50 | Arm: 60 | Field: 50 | Overall: 55
#2 Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest (FL)
AGE: 17
BATS: R
DOB: 10/16/2005
THROWS: R
HT: 6' 1"
WT: 170
COMMITTED: Florida State
Scouting Grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 55 | Run: 50 | Arm: 55 | Field: 50 | Overall: 55
#1 Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon
AGE: 21
BATS: R
DOB: 03/30/2002
THROWS: R
HT: 6' 3"
WT: 190
Scouting Grades: Hit: 65 | Power: 50 | Run: 50 | Arm: 55 | Field: 50 | Overall: 55
