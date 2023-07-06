MLB Draft 2023: What is the Detroit Tigers Bonus Pool Allotment and Pick Values? 

The inaugural MLB Draft Lottery has brought an intriguing twist to the upcoming 2023 MLB Draft, as the Detroit Tigers secured the third overall pick despite finishing with the sixth-worst record in the league in 2022.

While they will select sixth in every other round, they do have an extra pick in the competitive balance round at No. 37 overall.

In addition to their favorable draft position, the Detroit Tigers boast the second-highest bonus pool in the draft, totaling an impressive $15,747,200.

The MLB Draft operates on a bonus pool system, wherein the slot values of a team's rounds 1–10 picks are added together to determine their overall bonus pool for the entire draft.

This substantial amount provides the Detroit Tigers with the flexibility to make "over-slot" signings, targeting high-caliber prospects who may require higher financial commitments.

With their advantageous position in both the draft order and bonus pool, the Tigers have the opportunity to bolster their farm system. As the 2023 MLB Draft approaches, the Tigers and their fans eagerly anticipate the opportunity to add promising prospects to their ranks.

Who could the Detroit Tigers pick in the 2023 MLB Draft?

2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

The Detroit Tigers find themselves in an advantageous position in the upcoming 2023 MLB Draft, holding the third overall pick. This year, the top five picks are especially coveted due to a perceived dropoff in talent thereafter.

Mock drafts, including those from MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, suggest that Detroit are eyeing Dylan Crews or Paul Skenes if they happen to slip out of the top two.

However, the current consensus leans towards the Tigers selecting either Wyatt Langford, a highly skilled outfielder from the University of Florida, or Walker Jenkins, a promising outfield prospect.

Both Langford and Jenkins possess immense potential and would be regarded as top picks in many draft classes.

For the Tigers, securing either Langford or Jenkins would be a significant acquisition, adding a top-tier prospect to their organization.

