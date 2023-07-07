MLB Draft 2023: What is the San Francisco Giants Bonus Pool Allotment and Pick Values? 

The San Francisco Giants are positioning themselves for the future under the leadership of team president Farhan Zaidi. While they may not replicate their magical 2021 campaign with over 100 wins, this season has given them a glimpse of what Zaidi envisions for the team.

To support their draft strategy, the San Francisco Giants have been allocated a bonus pool allotment of $9,916,900, which ranks 17th-highest among all teams in baseball. This financial resource enables them to strategically invest in promising prospects who can contribute to the team's long-term success.

Here is a breakdown of the San Francisco Giants' bonus pool allotment and pick values for each round:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

First round: Giants ($4,326,600)

Second round: Giants ($1,620,800)

Free Agent Compensation Picks: Giants ($1,074,100, received for Carlos Rodón)

Third round: Giants ($820,900)

Fourth round: Giants ($569,100)

Fifth round: Giants ($400,600)

Sixth round: Giants ($314,800)

Seventh round: Giants ($246,500)

Eighth round: Giants ($198,800)

Ninth round: Giants ($177,500)

Tenth round: Giants ($167,200)

These figures outline the financial resources available to the San Francisco Giants for each round, providing them with the flexibility to make strategic decisions and secure promising talent.

It is worth noting that while teams have occasionally exceeded their bonus pool allotments, no club has done so by more than 5 per cent in the 11 drafts that have implemented these rules.

The San Francisco Giants, along with the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Dodgers, have consistently outspent their bonus pool allotments every year. Furthermore, in 2022, a record-tying 23 out of the 30 MLB teams exceeded their draft bonus pools.

Other Players San Francisco Giants could target in MLB Draft 2023

Players of San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants are gearing up for the MLB Draft 2023, and they have several promising players they could target to strengthen their roster. Here are three players who could be on their radar:

Arjun Nimmala: Nimmala is an impressive shortstop from Strawberry Crest High School in Dover, Florida. He has outstanding stats in his final season, including a .479 batting average, six home runs, and 29 RBIs.

Nimmala has showcased his potential as a top prospect. At just 17 years old, he possesses the skills and athleticism desired in a first-round pick. The San Francisco Giants' could greatly benefit from Nimmala's abilities, making him an enticing option for their first-round selection.

Charlee Soto: Soto, a 6-foot-5 pitcher from Reborn Christian, is highly regarded as one of the top pitchers in this year's draft. His tall frame allows for different release points, and he boasts a strong arm capable of delivering powerful fastballs.

Soto also possesses a deceptive change-up, making him a formidable pitcher. While he may need some work on his control, the San Francisco Giants' coaching staff in San Francisco can help refine his skills. Targeting Soto in the second round could provide the Giants with a potential impact player.

Dillon Head: Head is considered one of the premier outfielders available in the 2023 MLB Draft. Hailing from Homewood-Flossmoor, he brings a combination of excellent fielding skills and impressive hitting power.

Adding Head to their roster would not only enhance the San Francisco Giants outfield defense but also provide a boost to their batting lineup. With his ability to clear big fields, Head could pose a significant offensive threat to the Giants.

Considering their desire to improve both their fielding unit and firepower, targeting Head would align with the San Francisco Giants' goals.

As the San Francisco Giants enter the draft, they have a chance to acquire talented young players who could become integral parts of their future success.

Poll : 0 votes