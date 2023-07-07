MLB Draft Prospects 2023: Top 5 Second Basemen ft. Matt Shaw, Luke Keaschall, and more

With the MLB Draft fast approaching, teams around the league are beginning to take a more serious look at their needs, both current and future, realized and potential.

While there is much talent set to be selected, particularly in terms out outfielders and pitchers, some unsung amateur talents also stand to be selected at the event, which will take place in Seattle between July 11 and 13.

Second base can be the anchor of an infield defense. Today, we are taking a look at some of the top players from that position that fans can expect to see go inthe early stages of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Top five second baseman heading into the 2023 MLB Draft

5. Roc Riggio, Oklahoma State

At 5-foot-9 and 180 lbs, the OSU second baseman moves with dexterity at the position, but also gets on base a lot. In 2023, the 21-year old hit .335/.461/.679 with 18 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 46 walks, speaking to his discipline at the plate.

4. Mitch Jebb, Michigan State

Like many second baseman, Jebb is comfortable in any part of the infield. A native of Michigan, Jebb hit .337/.438/.495, and has drawn comparisons to former Tampa Bay Rays utility man Ben Zobrist. While there may be questions about power (the youngster hit just one home run in the NCAA this year) his versatility and ability to insert himself anywhere in the lineup is a valuable asset for teams to be looking at in the MLB Draft.

Burke Granger @burkegranger Another triple for Mitch Jebb here to spark a Spartans rally. He’d later score on Brock Vradenburg sac fly. 3-1 @MSUBaseball leads. Another triple for Mitch Jebb here to spark a Spartans rally. He’d later score on Brock Vradenburg sac fly. 3-1 @MSUBaseball leads. https://t.co/rkTOaUekuf

3. Mike Boeve, Nebraska-Omaha

A .400 hitter this season in the NCAA, Boeve is a leadoff man in the making. A born shortstop, Boeve has effortlessly made the move to second. A potential player in the mould of Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson, Boeve still needs to work on hitting for power.

2. Luke Keaschall, Arizona State

Bursting with potential, Luke Keaschall is expected to be a a high-second rounder in the 2023 MLB Draft. Versatile around the infield, Keaschall made the transfer from San Francisco to ASU this past season, and hit 18 home runs and 58 RBIs with his new club. Think something along the lines of New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, but at 6-foot-1, even stockier.

"Luke Keaschall with the WALK-OFF" - Pac-12 Network

1. Matt Shaw, Maryland

The only player on this list projected to go in the first round of the MLB Draft, Shaw poses an interesting option for big-league clubs. The 21-year old hit .341/.445/.697 with 24 home runs and 69 RBIs this season. Scouts have lauded his swing and believe that he may be ready for big league ball sooner than most think.

Jared Perkins @JaredCP1 Maryland’s Matt Shaw (#29) said not so fast. He follows Ryan Lasko’s HR with one of his own to deep right center. Maryland’s Matt Shaw (#29) said not so fast. He follows Ryan Lasko’s HR with one of his own to deep right center. https://t.co/pWfl45sk2Q

