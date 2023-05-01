Shohei Ohtani continues to amaze the world of baseball as his towering 413 foot home run against the Milwaukee Brewers set the record for the highest ever hit to center field since Statcast started tracking them. The Japanese sensation's homer reached 162 feet above the field in a closed-roof American Family Field.

Colin Rea, the starter for the Brewers, got Ohtani out swining in his first at-bat in the first. However, Ohtani brought 'The Sho' when he took to the batter's box in the second, homering a flyball deep into center field. With an angular launch of 39 degrees and hangtime of 6.98 seconds, Shohei Ohtani broke the record for the longest hit to center field.

Ohtani's home run is his seventh for the season with 18 Run Batted Ins (RBIs). As for his team, the Halos capped off the day above average with a 15-14 record. They might rue the fact that they led in 24 of those games, but could only secure wins in 15. They currently sit third in the AL West after Sunday's victory.

As expected, baseball fans from all over the spectrum took to Twitter to celebrate Ohtani's momentous occasion.

David Adler @_dadler Trajectory of Shohei Ohtani's 114.3 mph, 39° moonshot home run



162 feet high, 7.0 seconds of hang time Trajectory of Shohei Ohtani's 114.3 mph, 39° moonshot home run162 feet high, 7.0 seconds of hang time https://t.co/jWDEWTuVlR

Mr. Brightside @jasonmartin_z @CodifyBaseball I only counted 6 Mississippis you wanna run the numbers again? @CodifyBaseball I only counted 6 Mississippis you wanna run the numbers again?

Justin Weber @JustinWeberGolf @CodifyBaseball I was there and this was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen. @CodifyBaseball I was there and this was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen.

Angels manager Phil Nevin wowed by Shohei Ohtani's antics

In the post-game interview, Halos manager Phil Nevin talked about 'Shotime' and how everyone in the Angels dugout is wowed by everything that the 28-year-old does. Calling him 'special', Nevin even accepted that Shohei Ohtani brings something new with him each day.

“I kept waiting for it to hit somewhere up on the scoreboard. Then I saw the metrics,” Phil Nevin said. “I haven’t seen many like that. He’s special, and we see something new each day with him.”

Nevin will be hoping that his team can continue their form heading into May and consolidate further from third place currently in the AL West.

