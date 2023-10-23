The Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers are playing in the ALCS Game 6 at Minute Maid Park. Fans responded on social media when a supporter caught Mitch Garver's home run with his bare hands amid the heated contest.

Following a single by Yordan Alvarez, Mitch Garver, the designated hitter for the Rangers, hit a home run to right field, erasing Houston's advantage. Social media was stunned when a fan in an LSU Tigers jersey caught the ball in the bleachers with only his hands.

Fans were amazed by the unflinching crowd catch and commented:

With a 3-2 deficit, the Texas Rangers faced a formidable opponent in Game 6 but won the game 9-2.

Nathan Eovaldi pleased with Rangers' performance in ALCS Game 6

Nathan Eovaldi, the ace of the Rangers, opened the game for Texas, while southpaw Framber Valdez played for the Astros.

Eovaldi told reporters after the game:

"They came into our place and took it to us for three straight games and for us to be able to turn the page, have that off day, recharge, get back to going the way we know we’re able to play to come out tonight and play really well.

"It was a close game. Tomorrow we have to come in ready to go.”

Over six and a third innings, Nathan Eovaldi limited the Astros to two runs on five hits and three walks. Altuve threw his 88th pitch on a one-out bloop single in the seventh inning.

Josh Sborz was brought in by manager Bruce Bochy to take on Michael Brantley, Alex Bregman, and Alvarez, if needed, the core of the Astros lineup.