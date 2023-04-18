The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets on Monday saw something unique happen, as the light guys at Dodger Stadium made all the headlines. After a solo home run by Max Muncy, the special home run lights were turned on even before the ball reached the stands.

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently installed new lights in their arena that was unveiled at the start of the regular season. The lights have dimming and flickering effects and can also change colours. This addition has been loved by fans this season.

However, during its debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks, there were complains from the opposing team most notably for the fast transitions that seemed to be a problem for the eye and for players.

In Monday's game, Max Muncy's home run came in the top of the sixth inning with a deep flyball to right field. As the ball approached the stands, the lights switched off with the flashing light mode turned on to celebrate the home run with special effects. However, the light men didn't wait for the ball to land in the stands before they turned on the effects.

Fans were quickly on to the scene as they took to Twitter to voice their dissatisfaction with the people who handled the lights in the stadium and raised major safety concerns.

One said:

"Turning the lights out before it even lands. .... nice call. Some fans want to you know ... actually see where it lands. Others don't want it to hit them in the face. Someone needs a new job."

Another chimed in:

"This seems like a dangerous move. Those lights when out before the ball hit the stands. Just wait till yall get sued."

Here are the other reactions:

Los Angeles Dodgers lose again at home to New York Mets

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost their fifth home game and ninth of the season, as the New York Mets came back three times on Monday to win 8-6. The series opener loss leaves them below .500 PCT as they fall two games behind division leaders, Arizona Diamondbacks.

Fortunately, for them, other high profile teams in the division like the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants have also been quite out of touch with their form, which has helped the Los Angeles hold on to the second spot. They would look to come back strong in the remaining games against the Mets.

