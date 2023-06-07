Elly De La Cruz's recent call-up to the major leagues has generated significant attention and excitement among baseball fans. His impressive performances in the minor leagues and his standout numbers have caught the eye of MLB scouts and garnered praise from fans.

Throughout his time in the minors, De La Cruz consistently displayed a strong batting average, exceptional base-running skills, and a talent for making crucial defensive plays. These performances did not go unnoticed by the management of the MLB team he was affiliated with, leading to his long-awaited call-up.

Following the conclusion of their series against Worcester, the Louisville Bats team gathered in the hotel lobby, with manager Pat Kelly singling out De La Cruz. Surrounded by his teammates in a circle, Kelly inquired if De La Cruz had brought all his belongings with him, pointing towards a set of bags tucked away in a corner of the room.

Perplexed, Elly De La Cruz shook his head, indicating that he did not recognize the bags. Sensing the confusion, Kelly sought assistance in identifying the bag, and it was then revealed that they belonged to De La Cruz.

A wave of smiles spread across everyone's faces as Kelly delivered the news that would forever remain etched in De La Cruz's memory: "You gotta go to Cincinnati." With those five words, De La Cruz realized that he had finally made it to the Major League with the Cincinnati Reds on June 6, 2023.

MLB fans on Reddit loved the moment captured in the video. Fans shared heartwarming messages for Elly De La Cruz and appreciated the franchise for recording a precious moment like this.

"These videos never get old...what a great moment." - one fan said.

"I'm not a Reds fan but this is beautiful!! Wish him well!" - another fan commented.

Elly De La Cruz's journey so far in the 2023 season

In the 2023 season, De La Cruz started with the Triple-A Louisville Bats after being optioned. In 38 games, he showcased his abilities with a batting average of .298, an on-base percentage of .398, and a slugging percentage of .633. He also demonstrated his power with 12 home runs, contributed 36 RBI, and displayed his speed with 11 stolen bases.

On June 6, 2023, fortune smiled upon De La Cruz as he received his first-ever promotion to the major leagues, making his debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers. This opportunity arose due to an unfortunate injury to Nick Senzel, opening the door for De La Cruz to make his mark on the grandest stage of professional baseball.

