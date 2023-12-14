If there was ever any doubt that Shohei Ohtani is the biggest star in the MLB, look no further than the scene in Los Angeles. Today, the Los Angeles Dodgers are holding their official press conference introducing the two-time American League MVP as a member of the team.

As seen across social media, the press conference very well may be the biggest in MLB history. Reporters and their crews have been lining up all day in order to get the best view and sound bites from Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles front office executives.

Although some fans' opinions on the two-way Japanese star may have been altered during his free agency, they are in awe of the lines surrounding Dodger Stadium. Some fans have simply expressed how incredible the sight is, whereas others have claimed that the reporters should have been lining up earlier in the day.

The press conference is set to take place at Dodger Stadium at 6:00 pm ET. There is no denying the impact of this moment on the MLB as the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Ohtani to the most lucrative contract in North American sports history.

Not only will he give the Dodgers the best odds of winning the World Series this upcoming season, but he may have changed sports contracts forever.

Shohei Ohtani's deferred salary has caused outrage across sports media

The Japanese superstar set a new North American sports record by signing an unfathomable ten-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The contract Ohtani signed would pay him a whopping $70 million per season. However, in a shocking move, the superstar will see the majority of that salary come in 2034 and on.

The superstar opted to have $68 million of his $70 million yearly salary deferred to 2034. From 2034 to 2043, Ohtani will be paid the remaining amount of this salary without interest. This means that Shohei Ohtani will only be paid $2 million per season.

The decision to structure his contract in this way has raised a variety of reactions from athletes and media members. Some have criticized the way his deal came about such as Travis Kelce and Kevin Garnett, while others such as Spencer Dinwiddie have jokingly said that his son will switch to playing baseball.

