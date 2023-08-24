When the Los Angeles Dodgers invested $365 million in Mookie Betts, some fans may have been skeptical about the price tag. Over a four-year career with the Dodgers, Betts has exceeded expectations.

The outfielder has been one of the Dodgers' most consistent hitters and leads by example. Betts was also a key contributor in the Los Angeles side that won the 2020 World Series, breaking the club's 32-year championship drought.

On Wednesday, Betts put on a show at Progressive Field. He was near perfect against a Cleveland Guardians side known for their strong pitching staff. The veteran outfielder went 5-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run to give his team a 6-1 lead over Cleveland.

MLB fans took to social media on Thursday after an impressive performance from the two-time World Series champion. Many fans believe the righty-hitter is a serious contender for the 2023 National League MVP.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the league's hottest teams since the August 1st trade deadline. The Dave Roberts' side are on an impressive 8-2 record over their last 10 games. They have an MLB-best 17-3 record in August and hold a commanding 11.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West.

The Dodgers have won the division in nine of the last 10 seasons and look like the clear favorites to win it this year.

Los Angeles Dodgers' outfielder Mookie Betts is a seven-time All-Star and two-time WS champion

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates hitting a two-run double against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field

There is a reason the Dodgers decided to invest so much in the former Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts. Over the last decade, Betts has been one of the league's most consistent and dangerous hitters.

The 30-year-old was involved in a colossal 12-year, $365 million deal.

It has been a successful move for the talented outfielder. Over 438 games in Southern California, he has an impressive .281/.368/.542 slash line and has racked up 108 home runs and 267 RBIs.

Mookie Betts is making a late run for a National League MVP race that many people thought was already decided. Ronald Acuna Jr. remains the favorite for the award, but if Betts continues this form, he stands a real chance of overtaking his Dominican counterpart.