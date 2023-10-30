Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham has been on the recieveing end of considerable mockery after replying to Texas Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux's comment in Game 2 of the World Series. While the Arizona man had an impressive outing on the mound, he made a mistake between the bases in the sixth inning which saw him picked off at second base. In reaction to the play, Maddux made a comment to which Pham replied on social media and has become the subject of ridicule among fans.

Tommy Pham has been a central player for the Diamondbacks since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline this year. The former Mets slugger has been in fine form over the postseason and is showing the world why he was brought in to the team.

Texas Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux is a former MLB player who has been around the major leagues for several decades now. Nonetheless, with tensions running high in Game 2 of the World Series, Maddux was caught by cameras mouthing something towards Pham after his mistake in the sixth. The Diamondbacks slugger replied with a 'taking notes' emoji to the video clip after the game, giving fans the fodder to roast him on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Incoming 5 strikeout game," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Why are you so soft," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Will Tommy Pham get another chance to go 5-for-5 in the World Series?

Whether he knew it at the time or not, Arizona Diamondbacks star Tommy Pham threw away his chance to become the first player ever to go 5-for-5 in the World Series. Pham gave up his at-bat in the ninth inning to teammate Jace Peterson as well as the chance to make MLB history in Game 2 of the series.

Nonetheless, there's still a lot of baseball to play in the coming week. While it is highly unlikely, he still might end up going five for five before the series is over.