By Aashna
Modified May 16, 2023 09:23 GMT
During a recent encounter with Mark Berman, the sports director for FOX 26 Houston, Travis Scott shared exciting news for his fans. The renowned artist confirmed that his highly anticipated fourth studio album is currently in the works and will be released soon.

Scott made the announcement while sporting his Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" collaboration at Minute Maid Park, saying he had just played the record in the Houston Astros' locker room to "get 'em right for the game."

The Astros appear to have been well prepared for the game following Scott's locker room listening session. Houston pounded out five hits in the opening inning to defeat the Chicago Cubs 4-0.

Travis Scott played ‘Utopia’ for the Houston Astros 👀 https://t.co/EcI4isYsF9
"Travis Scott played ‘Utopia’ for the Houston Astros" - Complex Music

Unfortunately, Scott's exclusive "Utopia" session for the Astros locker room didn't go well with the MLB fans and they ignited mock fest.

Scott and team Astros got heavily trolled and fans dragged the cheating scandal too.

"Was this their punishment for cheating?" - Mullet Sports
@MLBLife @MLB @astros Was this their punishment for cheating?
"I understand that they enjoyed the drum beats the most." - Tony Talls
@MLBLife @MLB @astros I understand that they enjoyed the drum beats the most.
"This is so incredibly lame. I doubt half the team cares about listening to mumble rap." - Taylor Bryce
@MLBLife @MLB @astros This is so incredibly lame. I doubt half the team cares about listening to mumble rap.

Despite many years the sign-stealing scandal, MLB fans aren't over the 2017 Astros' cheating issue.

"Astros cheating again getting things before their released" - Willys burner
@MLBLife @astros Astros cheating again getting things before their released
"They don’t deserve it" - joe
@MLBLife @MLB @astros They don’t deserve it https://t.co/DF4vxzQKRa
"Please tell me the Astros keep their cheating equipment from 2017 so they could have recorded it" - justin verlander truther
@MLBLife @astros Please tell me the Astros keep their cheating equipment from 2017 so they could have recorded it

Some MLB fans are even saying to boycott Travis Scott's new album.

"We will not be listening. I speak for all MLB fans when I say that we do not support those who support cheaters." - Bring Back Afinogenov
@MLBLife @astros We will not be listening. I speak for all MLB fans when I say that we do not support those who support cheaters.
"Why do they deserve that shit" - Ryan Flynn
@MLBLife @MLB @astros Why do they deserve that shit

Travis Scott supplied Houston Astros with new sneakers

Scott supplied his freshly launched Air Jordan sneakers to the Houston Astros in honour of their 2022 World Series triumph. The players and coaches' expressions indicated that they thought the present was appreciated.

Shoutout to H-Town native & lifelong Astros fan for hooking up the WS Champs 🫡🤝 @Nike 🤘 @trvisXX https://t.co/iZG9bhyJHP
"Shoutout to H-Town native & lifelong Astros fan for hooking up the WS Champs @Nike trvisXX" - Houston Astros

Trav has been teasing the release of Utopia for approximately three years. He also changed his Instagram bio from "Astroworld" to "Utopia."

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Six
World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Six

His last studio album "Astroworld" was released in 2018.

