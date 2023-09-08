In a weird turn of events during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ matchup against the Miami Marlins, a Marlins ball boy inadvertently became a focal point of the game, and fans were left speculating about his job security.

"He’s fired" - one fan posted

The incident ocurred in the sixth inning with the Dodgers leading 3-0. Mookie Betts was on first base when Freddie Freeman hit a peculiar hump-back liner that bounced twice, landing just beyond the infield and inside the right foul line.

The ball ended up in foul territory, where the ball boy made a wrong decision. He grabbed the live ball with his glove and, mistakenly, tossed it deep into the stands as Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez moved in to make the play.

Fans were quick to react to the the error on social media, as mistakes like this one are not that common in baseball.

"Ball boy about to be fired" - Another fan posted

Umpires huddled at home plat to assess the situation and determined that Betts had rounded third base, allowing him to score. Freddie Freeman was credited with a double on the play.

The blunder by the ball boy not only left fans in utter disbelief but also raised questions about the consequences he might face for his mistake. Dodgers fans celebrated the unanticipated assist, while Marlins supporters were left with a bitter taste in their mouths as their team ultimately fell to the Dodgers in a 10-0 defeat.

