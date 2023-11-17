Just hours after unanimously winning the NL MVP award, Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. launched a home run in the Venezuelan Winter League, leaving fans amazed. The outfielder had a record-breaking season with the Braves in the MLB, the first-ever major league season with 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases. On the same day, he took the field for La Guardia, his Winter League team in Venezuela, and smashed a homer into the stands, leaving fans awestruck once again.

Ronald Acuna Jr. signed with the Atlanta Braves as an international free agent in 2014 and went on to make his MLB debut in 2018 after moving up the minor leagues. He was the youngest player in the major leagues when he made his debut and finished with the Rookie of the Year award. Since then, he has established himself as one of the central players for the Braves, leading the NL in stolen bases twice and bagging three Silver Slugger awards.

However, 2023 saw the peak of Acuna Jr.'s career so far as he joined the 40-40 in September and went on to finish the season with 41 home runs and 72 stolen bases. His historic season earned him a unanimous NL MVP award, beating Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in the process. Just hours after he got the news about the award, Ronald Acuna Jr. found himself at bat in the Venezuelan Winter League and decided to launch a homer into the stands. Fans across the country and beyond took to social media to share their reactions to the hit:

"He's not human," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Real baller," added another.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Shohei Ohtani mark first-ever double unanimous MVP vote

Ronald Acuna Jr. recorded a historic season with the Atlanta Braves while Shohei Ohtani put in superhuman effort for the Los Angeles Angels, earning both the 2023 MVP awards, respectively. Both players unanimously won the voting. While there have been 21 unanimous winners of the award in the past, this is the first time in the history of the MLB it has happened in both leagues.

