MLB fans dazzled by Shohei Ohtani as Angels star hits 26th homerun of the season: "Give that man MVP already"

Modified Jun 27, 2023
Shohei Ohtani scored a home run for the Los Angeles Angels in the series opener win against the Chicago White Sox.
Shohei Ohtani continues showing off his brilliance this season. The Japanese sensation was instrumental in leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-1 win against the Chicago White Sox to start off a seven-game homestand.

In the game against the Chicago White Sox, Shohei Ohtani blasted a 446-foot flyball toward right field in the bottom of the fourth innings against White Sox starter Dylan Cease, who otherwise had a solid game. Ohtani punted the 89 mph pitch on a 3-1 count straight into the stands to tie the game at one-a-piece.

This was his 26th home run of the season so far. He is now the overall leader at the top of the table ahead of Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves who has 25 home runs. Ohtani is also the RBI leader with 62 runs batted in this season and had his fourth consecutive game driving home a run.

Fans were elated as they took to Twitter to celebrate their hero's epic performance:

@MLB Give that man MVP already.
@MLB Once in a lifetime type player. Appreciate the greatness while it’s here. He’s incredible
@dot55st @MLB 26 home runs and he’s a pitcher is crazy.
@MLB Greatest I've ever seen play. Hands down.
@MLB The unicorn, goat, love watching him play!
@MLB We could possibly be watching the most impressive season ever by a player in any sport history
@MLB he might have the shortest prime of a hall of famer in mlb history, but it’ll be the greatest prime anyone has ever had so i’ll allow it
@MLB What’s crazy is he’s also 6-3 with a 3.13 ERA, 1.045 WHIP, 138 ERA+ and 117 strikeouts. Dude is unreal
@MLB ohtani and acuña jr unanimous MVPs
@MLB You could hear that one. That sweet, sweet sound of barreling up a ball.
@MLB He's the only batter in MLB with an OPS over 1.000 🤯

Shohei Ohtani's double steal wins Angels the game

With the game tied at 1-1, the Halos had a walk-off on a wild pitch to win the game. Mike Trout, at the bottom of the ninth, drew a walk off Reynaldo Lopez. Aaron Bummer replaced Lopez on the mound for the White Sox. Shohei Ohtani then drew his own walk for his 40th of the season.

Both players then completed a double steal on a wild pitch by the White Sox reliever. On one situation Mike Moustakas, who was making his Angels debut, was on the plate. Another pitch hit the dirt which was enough for Mike Trout to scamper through head-first to home plate as catcher Yasmani Grandal was unable to get the throw-in on time for the tag.

The Angels won their 43rd game of the season and are currently tied with the Astros for second spot in the AL West.

