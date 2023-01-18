The MLB season is fast approaching with Opening Day set for March 30. The league has announced that spring training will officially begin on February 24. With the season just a few months away, fans are starting to deepdive into rosters and lineups.

In a recent MLB Network Tweet, fans were asked their thoughts on the top-10 left fielders in the game. The list, complied by MLB Network, consists of some of the league's biggest names, including Yordan Alvarez, Juan Soto and Kyle Schwarber. The list is littered with All-Star talent and World Series Champions.

MLB fans took to Twitter to debate whether some of these players belong in the top 10. Furthermore, many were upset with the order of the list and the fact that several big-name left fielders were left out.

The list seems to prioritize hitting ahead of fielding with power hitters Alvarez, Soto and Schwarber in the top three spots.

Andrew Schadegg @RenoBaseballDad @MLBNetwork @MLBNow Ian Happ is always getting underrated. All-Star, Gold Glover, and 3rd in WAR on this list last year and you put him 9th!? @MLBNetwork @MLBNow Ian Happ is always getting underrated. All-Star, Gold Glover, and 3rd in WAR on this list last year and you put him 9th!? 👎

Hugh Man @AlexGrossman20 @MLBNetwork @MLBNow As a hitter, Schwarber is totally top 5.. But as a fielder, you're better off gluing a glove to a Roomba and hoping for the best. @MLBNetwork @MLBNow As a hitter, Schwarber is totally top 5.. But as a fielder, you're better off gluing a glove to a Roomba and hoping for the best.

The fact that Andrew Benintendi was absent from the list seemed to irk a section of fans. Benintendi finished 2022 with a .304 batting average and was selected to the All-Star game. During his stint with the Kansas City Royals, he won a Gold Glove in 2021.

Ian Happ's rank on the list also caused a reaction amongst certain fans online. The Chicago Cubs left fielder was selected to his first All-Star Game and won a Gold Glove in 2022.

Yordan Alvarez and Juan Soto ranked at the top of the MLB Network left fielder list

Yordan Alvarez hits a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series

Several fans called out the list for Daulton Varsho not even making the top 10. The outfielder had an impressive season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 151 games, he recorded 27 home runs and 74 RBIs.

Yordan Alvarez and Juan Soto have earned their spot at the top of the lineup. They are two of the most dangerous hitters in the MLB and have consistently put up big numbers.

Alvarez, in particular, had an outstanding year. His early season for had him in the conversation for the American League MVP. He finished third in the AL in home runs (37) and ranked fifth in RBI's (97). The left-handed slugger capped off a memorable year with a World Series title.

Next season, Varsho and Benintendi will try to break into the top 10 list after changing organizations. Soto is expected to lead the San Diego Padres offense next season. Schwarber and Alvarez will look to repeat their World Series run. It will be interesting to see which of these left fielders leads the field in 2023.

