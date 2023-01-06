The Boston Red Sox lineup is finally starting to take shape for next year. After a slow start to the offseason, they have been active in the market over the last few weeks. The Red Sox are looking to rebound in 2023 after a disappointing season. They finished last in the American League East with a 78-84.

A major reason for the club's dreadful season was their pitching. If the Red Sox hope to challenge next year, their starters will have to perform at a high level and Chris Sale, Corey Kluber and Nick Pivetta will need to contribute big innings.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ This is how the Red Sox pitching rotation looks heading into 2023 This is how the Red Sox pitching rotation looks heading into 2023 https://t.co/Mvv6ke93Wg

MLB fans took to Twitter to breakdown the team's options for 2023. Sale is a former seven-time All-Star and World Series champion. Kluber is a former Cy Young Award winner and Pivetta will hope to improve on last season's 10-win finish.

Many fans, however, are still not sold on the strength of this rotation.

A lot of questions though surrounding Sale, Kluber, and Paxton @TalkinBaseball_ There's potential for this to be a solid rotation, I'll give them that.A lot of questions though surrounding Sale, Kluber, and Paxton @TalkinBaseball_ There's potential for this to be a solid rotation, I'll give them that.A lot of questions though surrounding Sale, Kluber, and Paxton

MrDeezo @MrDeezo @TalkinBaseball_ I mean...if Sale makes it out of ST without bruising a nail @TalkinBaseball_ I mean...if Sale makes it out of ST without bruising a nail

Pacman072286🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴 @Pacman072286 @TalkinBaseball_ Can’t believe some Red Sox fans really relying on Paxton smh… @TalkinBaseball_ Can’t believe some Red Sox fans really relying on Paxton smh…

Last season, the Boston Red Sox ranked twenty-fifth in the MLB in team ERA (4.53). They ranked twenty-third in home runs allowed (185) and twenty-fifth in opposing batting averages (.256). In the AL, only the Kansas City Royals gave up more hits than Boston.

Injuries have also been a major concern for the pitching staff that failed to find any rhythm last year.

Chris Sale spent a significant amount of time on the sidelines due to a fractured right wrist. He has pitched sporadically over the past few years, starting in just 11 games over the previous two seasons.

Corey Kluber started just 24 games between 2019-2021, while James Paxson has made just six appearances since 2020.

The Boston Red Sox ranked number 25 in the MLB with a 4.53 team ERA in 2022

Nick Pivetta of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox do have depth in their pitching core. Fans were quick to mention Brayan Bello as a possible option for the rotation. The 23-year-old is one of the standout prospects in the lineup and finished with a 4.71 ERA in his rookie season. Tanner Houck is another option as a possible starter.

Joe Monaco @joe_monaco98 @TalkinBaseball_ How do you not include Bryan Bello on this. I know y'all are Yankees fans but come on @TalkinBaseball_ How do you not include Bryan Bello on this. I know y'all are Yankees fans but come on

BenG1801 (TAGE) @beng1801 @TalkinBaseball_ Brayan bello has disappeared off the face of the earth everyone @TalkinBaseball_ Brayan bello has disappeared off the face of the earth everyone

Julian @bringerofpiss @TalkinBaseball_ piv/paxton is getting moved to bp, bello is in the rotation. @TalkinBaseball_ piv/paxton is getting moved to bp, bello is in the rotation.

HVT @redsoxandstuff @TalkinBaseball_ lmfao what on earth is this. Did Bello and Houck die? @TalkinBaseball_ lmfao what on earth is this. Did Bello and Houck die?

The addition of pitchers Kenley Jansen and Corey Kluber will go a long way to appease the fanbase. Rafael Devers has also recently agreed to a historic 11-year, $331 million contract with the club.

Osl @Bx_Kid86 @TalkinBaseball_ Heading to a 4th or 5th in the standings I see @TalkinBaseball_ Heading to a 4th or 5th in the standings I see

The club will rely heavily on a rotation filled with injury prone veterans and inexperienced youngsters. With teams around the league spending big, it looks like it might be another long season for Boston fans.

