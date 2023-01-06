The Boston Red Sox lineup is finally starting to take shape for next year. After a slow start to the offseason, they have been active in the market over the last few weeks. The Red Sox are looking to rebound in 2023 after a disappointing season. They finished last in the American League East with a 78-84.
A major reason for the club's dreadful season was their pitching. If the Red Sox hope to challenge next year, their starters will have to perform at a high level and Chris Sale, Corey Kluber and Nick Pivetta will need to contribute big innings.
MLB fans took to Twitter to breakdown the team's options for 2023. Sale is a former seven-time All-Star and World Series champion. Kluber is a former Cy Young Award winner and Pivetta will hope to improve on last season's 10-win finish.
Many fans, however, are still not sold on the strength of this rotation.
Last season, the Boston Red Sox ranked twenty-fifth in the MLB in team ERA (4.53). They ranked twenty-third in home runs allowed (185) and twenty-fifth in opposing batting averages (.256). In the AL, only the Kansas City Royals gave up more hits than Boston.
Injuries have also been a major concern for the pitching staff that failed to find any rhythm last year.
Chris Sale spent a significant amount of time on the sidelines due to a fractured right wrist. He has pitched sporadically over the past few years, starting in just 11 games over the previous two seasons.
Corey Kluber started just 24 games between 2019-2021, while James Paxson has made just six appearances since 2020.
The Boston Red Sox do have depth in their pitching core. Fans were quick to mention Brayan Bello as a possible option for the rotation. The 23-year-old is one of the standout prospects in the lineup and finished with a 4.71 ERA in his rookie season. Tanner Houck is another option as a possible starter.
The addition of pitchers Kenley Jansen and Corey Kluber will go a long way to appease the fanbase. Rafael Devers has also recently agreed to a historic 11-year, $331 million contract with the club.
The club will rely heavily on a rotation filled with injury prone veterans and inexperienced youngsters. With teams around the league spending big, it looks like it might be another long season for Boston fans.