A great starting rotation can be the difference between a championship and missing out on the MLB postseason. The demand for elite starting pitching has seen teams pay record amounts this offseason. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodon have all signed lucrative contracts with new teams.

The question now becomes which of these players is worth the money? MLB fans recently voted on who they believe is the league's top pitcher. The top half of the list has all the big-name stars. The bottom five, however, may surprise a few people.

A recent Tweet by MLB Network showed the results for the fan's top starting pitchers entering 2023. Sandy Alcantara and Justin Verlander, the 2022 National League and American League Cy Young Award winners, ranked first and third, respectively. The Texas Rangers' latest addition, two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom, ranks second.

MLB fans took to Twitter to debate which starting pitchers deserve a spot on this list.

Jacob Piccini @JacobPiccini @MLBNetwork @MLBNow We didn’t vote for Max Sherzer??? He had a much better year and career than Guasman. He would be top 4 if he didn’t miss time. And why is Corbin Burnes so low???? @MLBNetwork @MLBNow We didn’t vote for Max Sherzer??? He had a much better year and career than Guasman. He would be top 4 if he didn’t miss time. And why is Corbin Burnes so low????

A♠️ @acekingspades @MLBNetwork @MLBNow Corbin Burnes has been the top pitcher of the last couple years. Underrated. @MLBNetwork @MLBNow Corbin Burnes has been the top pitcher of the last couple years. Underrated.

sirtuollab @slimericaaa @MLBNetwork @MLBNow GAUSMAN STRIDER & FRIED ALL OVER COLE AND SCHERZER LMFAOOOO @MLBNetwork @MLBNow GAUSMAN STRIDER & FRIED ALL OVER COLE AND SCHERZER LMFAOOOO

Parker Lee @parker_lee_ @MLBNetwork @MLBNow Julio Urias: 1st in MLB in wins in 2021, 2nd in MLB in ERA in 2022. @MLBNetwork @MLBNow Julio Urias: 1st in MLB in wins in 2021, 2nd in MLB in ERA in 2022.

The list caused a stir with some fans. Seattle Mariners fans cannot believe Luis Castillo did earn a spot in the top 10. Los Angeles Dodgers fans were shocked to see Julio Urias' name omitted. Arias led the NL in wins in 2021 and followed that up by leading the NL in ERA in 2022. There was even a nomination for Dylan Cease.

MLB fans were shocked to see Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole miss the cut

Gerrit Cole pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.

Fans were content with the first few names on the list but were surprised that players like Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole did not make the cut.

Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, an eight-time All-Star and a World Series champion. Although he is getting up there in age, he proved last season that he still has a lot to offer.

Cole is a five-time All-Star and has led the MLB in strikouts on two occasions. At his peak, he was regarded as one of the league's most dangerous pitchers.

The most interesting name on the list has to be Shohei Ohtani. For fans to vote him into the top 10 is noteworthy considering he is also considered a top five (maybe higher) hitter. Ohtani has consistently produced on both the pitching and hitting front and will be one of the early favorites for the MVP in 2023.

Sandy Alcantara will look to repeat his Cy Young feat in 2023. Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer will both hope to settle into their new teams quickly. Framber Valdez and Max Fried are looking to win their second World Series championship. Expect to see many of those names on next year's list.

