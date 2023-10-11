The Los Angeles Dodgers have their back against the wall following their Game 2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS. With consecutive defeats, the NL West champions are on the brink of elimination. The D’backs now are ready to host the 2020 World Series champions at Chase Field for Game 3 on Wednesday.

The three-run lead in the first inning provided the Diamondbacks a good start. J.D. Martinez retaliated in the 4th inning with a solo homer, but the damage was already done. Adding to the Dodgers’ misery, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a home run in the sixth, resulting in a 4-2 win.

As Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior went to the mound to have a word with Bobby Miller, veteran MLB sportscaster Bob Costas made a mistake while mentioning Prior's debut season.

“Remember how good he was, back in the 1990s with the Cubs, pairing with Kerry Woods. And they thought they had a terrific one-two combo for the generation. Both of them fell victim to injuries,” Costas commented during the game.

The one-two combination Costas referred to was that of Prior and former Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood, not Woods. Wood and Prior, along with Carlos Zambrano and Matt Clement, were part of one of the best young rotations in MLB during that time.

Mark Prior debuted with the Cubs in 2002 and played five seasons with them. In 2018, he was signed as a bullpen coach by the Dodgers. Two years later, he was named the team’s pitching coach.

Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2023 postseason

The Dodgers had a devastating postseason opener, conceding nine runs in the first two innings. Despite Will Smith’s two-run triple in the eighth, the Dodgers’ meek offense failed to bridge the extraordinary gap. The Dodgers’ NLDS adventure got off to the worst possible start: an embarrassing 11-2 loss.

On Monday, the scenario wasn’t much different. Although the bullpen tightened in comparison to Game 1, the Dodgers bats still remained cold. It ended 4-2 on the night, as the Diamondbacks pushed the Dodgers to the brink of elimination.

The Dodgers will now need to win three in a row to salvage their season.