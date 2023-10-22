Whenever someone has a collision in baseball, an assumption is made and that was true when Bryce Harper collided with Gabriel Moreno.

Many reckon his plays to be dirty and can agree that they're very dangerous. Everyone in the collision was fine, but some called Harper dirty for the hit.

MLB fans have come to his defense. On the play, Harper came barreling home, and the throw was up the third base line. Moreno had to go into the basepath to try and catch it and was in the way.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Harper, who was trying to come around and score, had nowhere to go as he attempted to slide and crashed right into Moreno before tagging home plate and being awarded a run.

Expand Tweet

The play looked poor, but it doesn't appear as if Harper had any ill will nor was he trying to hit Moreno.

It was a fast play that occurred in the baseline, and there's not much that could have been done there. MLB fans believe that to be the case.

One tweeted:

"Bad throw by Marte taking Moreno into the drivers line"

Here are the other reactions on X (formely called Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Harper couldn't have done much. In fact, the blame is being handed to Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte more so than Harper. The throw was up the line and into the basepath, which is a dangerous place for a catcher to drift into.

In all likelihood, Moreno wasn't as aware that he was directly in the path. He saw the throw coming in for a play at the plate, and he was going for it.

He ended up too far in, thanks to the poor throw, and it cost him some pain and gave the Philadelphia Phillies another run.

Bryce Harper on another tear

Bryce Harper avoided injury.

It's fortunate that Bryce Harper didn't get injured. With respect to Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner, Harper is the engine that makes the Phillies go. Without him, they would struggle mightily.

He has morphed into one of the premier postseason performers in baseball history, so losing him for any amount of time could be catastrophic. The first baseman avoided any injury, though.