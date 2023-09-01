Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts doubled up on the Atlanta Braves, launching his second home run of the evening to aid in the team's comeback. It broke the franchise record for most hits in a month with his 51st hit in August.

Betts' responded with two homers after Ronald Acuna Jr.'s grand slam. Acuna became the first player in baseball history to amass at least 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season with his most recent home run.

".@MookieBetts isn't done tonight and neither are the @Dodgers!"

MLB fans have reacted to Betts's hitting two home runs and have flooded the internet with comments for the baseball star.

"THATS USUALLY WHAT AN MVP DOES RIGHT ???" commented one user

Another fan wrote:

"No matter who wins let’s all just appreciate we’re probably watching the most generational MVP race of all time."

"DAM MOOKIE, I HATE THE DODGERS BUT YOU'RE ONE GREAT PLAYER, RESPECT, I KNOW YOU WANT THAT MVP, BUT #ACUÑA HAS DONE HISTORY, LETS SEE HOW IT PLAYS OUT THE REMAINING MONTH...BRAVES"

Fans are pointing out how Betts and Acuna are both killing it this season.

"The NL MVP race is gonna be insane. Loves like were gonna have a 10 WAR Mookie season vs Ronald Acuna power speed numbers"

"Sheeesh that NL MVP race is SERIOUS"

"Mookie Magic"

Mookie Betts is unstoppable this season and fans believe that he could win the NL MVP.

Why Mookie Betts deserves to be named the NL MVP

The 2023 NL MVP race has started. One of the current front-runners for the prize is Mookie Betts. He has made a strong case for receiving the award as the regular season comes to a close.

Betts is currently ranked second in the MLB for this season with an OPS of 1.033. The Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani is the only player ahead of the Dodgers' star on that list.

Betts was formerly a member of the Boston Red Sox. He made MLB history in 2018 by being the first player to win the Most Valuable Player, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, Batting Title, and World Series in the same season while playing for the Red Sox.