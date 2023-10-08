The Houston Astros might have gotten off to a good start on the field against the Minnesota Twins, but things weren't all that great in the stands. Videos went viral of an angry brawl between two supporters in the stands at the Minute Maid Park.

The incident seemed to have occurred due to an argument between two fans in the audience. The fan seated in front seemed to be aggravated about some comment made by the person sitting behind him wearing a blue Astros hat and a Yordan Alvarez jersey.

Things got very heated between the pair. The supporter in front turned to violence as he threw punches at the fan wearing the hat. Both got out of their chairs as panic ensued among the others in attendance.

Unironically, some fans in the video were less interested in the two fighting as the Astros made a crucial play.

Fans on social media tore these Astros fans apart as they were quite disappointed to see two fans from the same franchise fight amongst each other in a crucial playoff game.

Twitter reactions

Not the first instance of Houston Astros fans brawling during games

This is not the first incident involving Houston Astros fans getting into a rough confrontation during games. In fact, most incidents seem to occur during October baseball itself.

During the 2021 AL Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox, a fan from the opposing team was brutally hit by an Astros fan after he was provoked for supporting their opponents.

Last year during the World Series parade, two female fans from the Astros were seen scuffling against each other as people had to intervene to separate the two.

These kind of incidents have left the Astros fanbase in a bad light while they've already been regarded as one of the most hated franchises in the league.