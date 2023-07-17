NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith recently became the target of a playful trolling campaign started by MLB fans after expressing admiration for Netflix star Vanessa Hudgens.

Smith took to Twitter to express his admiration for Hudgens' talent and fandom, sharing a YouTube video of her work.

The fans, however, seized the chance to humorously remind him that Hudgens might be out of his league as opposed to simply acknowledging it.

Sam🍊 @samtrevlicrow @stephenasmith Why has Stephen A randomly become the horniest man in sports

In the midst of the witty banter, comments like "Stevie, she will not answer your DMs" and "Brotha, you need a girlfriend badly" flooded the thread, emphasizing the lighthearted and humorous nature of the exchanges.

Smith, who is best known for his understanding of basketball, dabbled in Hollywood and celebrity love, which MLB fans eagerly seized upon as an opportunity to tease him.

Although the trolling was all in good fun, it showed how social media platforms can be used as a stage for amusing banter and the playful side of sports fandom.

UFC Champion Israel Adesanya's Twitter Interaction with Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently sparked rumors that he was interested in American actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens.

Hudgens gained notoriety after posting a bikini photo that went viral on social media, but in February 2023, she declared her engagement to baseball player Cole Tucker. Adesanya is allegedly dating Australian model Shana Evers in the meantime.

Curiosity was further piqued by the timing of Adesanya's quote retweet of Hudgens' scantily clad photo. He added the caption, "We are all in this together.," which caused some people to wonder what he was up to.

Uncertainty surrounds whether Adesanya's quote retweet was merely an expression of admiration or a covert ploy to get Hudgens' attention while she continues to enthrall fans with her stunning beach photoshoots.

