The Oakland A's and Bally's Corp have recently entered into an agreement to build a $1.5 billion stadium on a part of the Tropicana Las Vegas site. This is supposed to reduce the amount of public financing for the project to $395 million.
The Oakland Athletics are looking to shift their base to Las Vegas after the team's agreement with the Coliseum comes to an end in 2024. A lot of rumours are suggesting that owner John Fisher is making this move only to sell the team at a higher price later.
The Nevada Independent, a non-profit news outlet, tweeted about the new agreement that has taken place between the Oakland Athletics and Bally's Corp.
Fans were enraged at this news and could not accept the fact that public money would be used to build the stadium:
Why are the Oakland A's changing their decision over a new stadium?
Attendance at Oakland Athletics games have dwindled to historic lows of late. The team traded away fan favorite players and looks to move to Las Vegas if they can't build a new stadium near the port of Oakland.
The Athletics have the lowest attendance of all 30 Major League Baseball teams, as well as the league's lowest single game attendance for a May 2 game, which only drew 2,488 fans.
As the Oakland A's were looking for a potential backup plan, this site cropped up. Initially the A's had settled on a "binding agreement" with the Red Rock Resorts for which the team had seeked a $500 million public funding package.
The main reason for changing their course of action is that the team was unable to accumulate the legislative support needed to fund the Red Rock Resorts stadium.
If everything goes as planned, the team will inaugurate their new stadium in 2027 or 2028.