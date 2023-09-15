Thursday's encounter between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles was quite a thrilling affair. Tampa Bay managed a narrow 4-3 win over their division rivals in their series opener at the end of nine innings.

The race for top spot in the American League has reached historic heights as the Tampa Bay outfit and the Baltimore counterparts battle it out in a four-game series over the weekend. Both teams have never finished the regular season in the top two spots and are on track to make history.

The game was neck-to-neck right from the beginning. Ryan O'Hearn and Gunnar Henderson homered for the Orioles while Brandon Lowe and Randu Arozarena both scored for the Rays.

Adam Frazier then went ahead to tie the score in the bottom of the fifth before Luke Raley smashed his 19th homer of the seaosn to give Tampa Bay the lead. The Tampa Bay bullpen took care of the rest, giving the fans their money's worth.

MLB fans were quick to react on social media as their excitement grows with the thrilling climax of the regular season.

"Hell of a game. This series is gonna be nuts," wrote one fan on Twitter. "You picked the worst possible time to slump," added another.

Tampa Bay Rays bullpen does it again as they edge past the Baltimore Orioles in thrilling game

The Tampa Bay Rays relievers have been on fire over the last few weeks and played a crucial role against the Baltimore Orioles.

With their team in a slender lead at the top of the seventh inning, Tampa Bay relievers Shawn Armstrong, Robert Stphenson and Pete Fairbanks all put in impeccable shifts without giving a single hit to see their team over line.

Together, the team retired twelve straight batters and Fairbanks completed the job by recording his 24th save in 26 chances.

With three games still remaining in the series, the race for top spot in the AL East division is picking up pace and has captured the attention of baseball fans across the country.