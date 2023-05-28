Baseball enthusiasts should rally behind Julio Rodriguez if they want to score free flight tickets. Alaska Airlines recently announced its collaboration with the power-hitting Seattle Mariners player, introducing a unique promotion that grants free airfare to the lucky fans whenever he smacks a home run.

Julio Rodriguez, who proudly dons the No. 44 jersey for the Mariners, will reward 44 lucky fans seated in the section where his home run lands with round-trip flights to any Alaska Airlines destination of their choosing.

"Julio Rodríguez is now sponsored by Alaska Airlines. Every time J-Rod hits a home run at T-Mobile Park, 44 fans sitting in the section it lands will win a free round trip flight to the destination of their choice" - the post read.

Adding to the excitement, one fortunate fan will have the chance to win 100,000 Alaska Airlines miles for each home run hit by a Mariners player in the fourth inning during Seattle's home games for the remainder of the season.

MLB fans on Reddit were enthralled to know about this exciting award that awaits them. However, some were still skeptical about how this will unfold.

"Alaska Airlines is the best commercial liner I’ve ever taken. Makes United look like Spirit. Albeit, that isn’t difficult to do." - one fan said.

"I feel really bad for the 45th fan in the section." - another fan commented.

Julio Rodriguez's exceptional MLB journey

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting a three run home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on July 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

After an exceptional debut season in 2022, where Julio Rodriguez earned the prestigious titles of American League Rookie of the Year, Silver Slugger, and All-Star, Rodríguez has continued to impress in 2023.

With eight home runs already under his belt in the first 49 games of the season, the talented Seattle Mariners slugger has garnered even more fans who will now be eagerly rooting for him to further increase that impressive tally.

Rodriguez's remarkable achievements in his rookie year have elevated his status as a rising star in the baseball world. Fans are drawn to his powerful swings and ability to deliver on the field.

With his track record and the allure of earning free flights and airline miles through the partnership with Alaska Airlines, there will posssibly be a surge in supporters eagerly following his every at-bat.

